Divine Drop Festival Offers Multi-Generational Cultural Experience in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 07: The Divine Drop Festival, held on 31 January in Gurugram, presented a large-scale spiritual and cultural event aimed at engaging audiences across age groups, moving away from the traditional bhajan-centric format commonly associated with devotional programmes.

Organisers said the festival was curated to reflect Hindu culture as a shared, immersive experience, combining devotion with music, performance art, poetry and ritual, rather than limiting the presentation to conventional bhajan sessions. The format attracted families, younger audiences and devotees, signalling a broader shift in how spiritual events are being designed.

The programme opened with an auspicious Ganesh Vandana, followed by a Sri Krishna-themed dance performance. A live set by Brythm – The Band introduced contemporary musical elements, adding to the event’s appeal among younger attendees while maintaining devotional themes.

One of the prominent segments of the evening was a large-scale Hanuman act, which drew strong engagement from children and family audiences. Poet Phycoshayar recited verses centred on Lord Ram, followed by a Hanuman Chalisa dance performance that resonated with the crowd.

The latter part of the event featured a Shiv Tandav act, after which a Ganga Aarti, performed by pundits from Varanasi, recreated traditional ceremonial practices on stage. Performances by the Damru Mandal accompanied the ritual segment. The festival concluded with the collective chanting of “Om Jai Jagdish Aarti.”

The Divine Drop Festival was conceptualised and directed by Vineet Kumar, Director of Weez Bhakti, and hosted by RJ Rocky, with support from Seed Bliss by YAMS and Pomsse. Organisers said the intent was to present spirituality in a format that remains rooted in tradition while being relevant and engaging for contemporary audiences.

