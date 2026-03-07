LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Diyvang People Need a Platform, Not Gifts" – Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 7, 2026 12:58:21 IST

Grand showcase of divyang talents at the Fashion and Talent Show by Love N Care Charitable Trust

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 07: A grand Fashion Show and Talent Show for Divyang talents was organized under the leadership of Love N Care Charitable Trust at the Bajigauri Air Theater of Vanita Vishram College in the city. Addressing the program, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghvi stated that Divyang individuals possess special strengths compared to ordinary people and that is why they are special. He said that Divyang people do not need gifts, but they need a platform to bring out their inner talent. Praising the organizers for today’s event, he appreciated the courage and skills of all the Divyang talents.

The organizer of the program and gynecologist at Love N Care Multi-Specialty Hospital, Dr. Deeptiben Patel, stated that a total of 80 Divyang talents performed in this program, out of which 24 participants had come from outside the city. She further mentioned that children from the city’s special and mentally challenged schools mesmerized everyone present by walking on the ramp.

During the program, the Divyang talents impressed the audience with their confidence and skills. At the end, ten special talents recognized at national and international levels were honored with awards. The presence of Jyoti Amge, known as the world’s smallest daughter, became a special attraction of the program. Brave soldiers who lost limbs in the Kargil War, nationally awarded artists, and several inspiring personalities including a girl honored by the President were present on the stage.

In the fashion show, around fifty to sixty children from the city’s special and mentally challenged schools walked on the stage in specially prepared costumes and received loud applause. In the talent showcase, unique performances became the center of discussion, including a young girl’s dance, an extraordinary mehendi art performance by a girl without hands using her mouth and feet, a young man painting with his feet, and performances by Divyang bodybuilders. The entire ground echoed with patriotic spirit when a Divyang young man climbed the stage and waved the national flag.

The Mayor of Surat, Dakshesh Mavani, attended the program as the chief guest. The dignitaries appreciated the courage and struggles of the Divyang talents and conveyed the message of inclusion and equal opportunities in society. The Police Commissioner, MLAs, corporators, doctors of the city, teachers, and parents were present in large numbers.

The choreography of the program was guided by Mohit Agrawal, while costume designing received support from students and teachers of fashion institutes along with Alya Fashions. The organizers stated that this initiative is not only for entertainment but will prove to be an effective effort in providing recognition, confidence, and new employment opportunities to Divyang artists.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 12:58 PM IST
