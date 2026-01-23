Elitecon International Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Veteran IAS and IRS Officers as Independent Directors

New Delhi [India], January 23: Elitecon International Limited (BSE: 539533), a leading diversified FMCG enterprise, announced the appointment of three distinguished professionals – Dr. P.V. Ramesh (Retd. IAS), Mr. Edward Michael Bourgoin, and Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda (Retd. IRS) as Independent Directors to its Board.

These appointments reflect Elitecon’s continued commitment to strong corporate governance, transparency, and the highest standards of ethical leadership. The appointed Independent Directors bring decades of experience spanning public administration, global business, and finance – further reinforcing the Board’s depth, diversity, and strategic oversight.

Dr. P.V. Ramesh (Retd. IAS), former Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Chairman & Managing Director of REC Limited (a Government of India NBFC), brings over 35 years of distinguished service in governance, finance, and development management. His leadership experience in both government and the corporate sector, along with his expertise in public finance and sustainability, will play a pivotal role in guiding Elitecon’s long-term strategic direction.

Mr Edward Michael Bourgoin, a British national and Cambridge alumnus, is an accomplished international business leader with decades of experience across the pharmaceutical, energy, and life sciences sectors. He has held board positions and senior advisory roles across multiple global enterprises, bringing deep expertise in corporate strategy, fundraising, and performance transformation. His global outlook and operational insight will contribute significantly to Elitecon’s international growth and organisational excellence.

Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda (Retd. IRS), former Member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Special Secretary to the Government of India, brings nearly four decades of experience in taxation, fiscal governance, and regulatory policy. Having also served with the Enforcement Directorate and Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), he offers deep expertise in financial oversight and compliance that will enhance Elitecon’s governance framework.

In line with its commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance, Elitecon International has reconstituted key Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee, and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. These committees, comprising both independent and executive directors, will oversee financial reporting, internal controls, compliance, and social responsibility initiatives, reinforcing Elitecon’s focus on transparency, accountability, and sustainable long-term growth.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Vipin Sharma, Managing Director, Elitecon International, said: “The induction of such highly respected professionals to our Board underscores Elitecon’s commitment to strengthening governance and driving sustainable growth. The collective expertise and integrity of Dr Ramesh, Mr Bourgoin, and Mr Panda will bring immense value to our organisation as we continue our journey toward becoming a globally respected FMCG enterprise.”

With the addition of these Independent Directors, Elitecon International further strengthens its Board oversight and governance framework, enhancing strategic guidance and regulatory rigor as the company pursues growth opportunities. The expanded Board structure underscores Elitecon International’s focus on long-term value creation, responsible business practices, and sustainable expansion across its domestic and international FMCG operations.

Elitecon International has reaffirmed leadership continuity with Mr. Vipin Sharma and Mr. Dayanand Ray continuing as Executive Directors. Both have been associated with the company for several years and bring deep institutional knowledge to support Elitecon’s ongoing growth across domestic and international markets.

About Elitecon International Limited

Founded in 1987 (erstwhile Kashiram Jain & Company Ltd), Elitecon International Limited is listed on the BSE. With over three decades of manufacturing and trading experience, the company operates across domestic and international markets, supported by scalable manufacturing capabilities and a diversified FMCG–tobacco portfolio.

Website: www.eliteconinternational.com

