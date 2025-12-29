LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 29, 2025 11:32:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

You Might Be Interested In
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Renowned Haryanvi artist Jagbir Rathee has added another feather to his cap, winning the Best Actor award at the 6th Bollywood International Film Festival. The prestigious ceremony, held in Mumbai on December 14, recognized Rathee for his gripping lead performance in the film Baingan.
In Baingan, Rathee delivers a powerhouse portrayal of a resilient middle-class man locked in a high-stakes struggle to recover his life savings from a local goon. Known for his versatility as an actor, writer, and poet, Rathee has previously shared the screen with Aamir Khan in blockbusters such as Dangal and Sitare Zameen Par.
Upon receiving the trophy, an emotional Rathee dedicated the honor to Bollywood legend Dharmendra, citing the veteran star as his lifelong idol and primary inspiration.
The win comes at a pivotal moment in Rathee’s career. Fans won’t have to wait long to see him back on screen; his upcoming project, Service Revolver, features him in a commanding role as a police officer. Early buzz suggests another high-impact performance is on the horizon.
With this latest accolade, Rathee further cements his status as a vital bridge between Haryanvi regional cinema and the global stage of Bollywood.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 11:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 10: James Cameron Epic Surges Again, Massive Jump Sparks Weekend Buzz

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Smashes Pushpa 2 Record, Clocks Biggest Fourth Week, Crosses Rs 1050 Crore Worldwide

Watch Haq Online: Everything You Need To Know About The OTT Release Of Emraan Hashmi And Yami Gautam’s Film

Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Named In A Drug Case As A ‘Regular Customer’, Police Launch Manhunt For Aman Preet Singh

LATEST NEWS

Hindustan Copper Share Price Hits Record High: What’s Driving The December Surge?

From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

From ‘Betrayal’ To Truce: Why Ajit Pawar Left NCP In 2023 And What Brought Him Back To Share Power With Uncle Sharad Pawar Now

How to Choose the Perfect Lipstick Shade for Your Skin Tone

Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF

Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Returns Back To Playing XI For Bihar Against Meghalaya

Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai
From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai
From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai
From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

QUICK LINKS