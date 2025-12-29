From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Renowned Haryanvi artist Jagbir Rathee has added another feather to his cap, winning the Best Actor award at the 6th Bollywood International Film Festival. The prestigious ceremony, held in Mumbai on December 14, recognized Rathee for his gripping lead performance in the film Baingan.

In Baingan, Rathee delivers a powerhouse portrayal of a resilient middle-class man locked in a high-stakes struggle to recover his life savings from a local goon. Known for his versatility as an actor, writer, and poet, Rathee has previously shared the screen with Aamir Khan in blockbusters such as Dangal and Sitare Zameen Par.

Upon receiving the trophy, an emotional Rathee dedicated the honor to Bollywood legend Dharmendra, citing the veteran star as his lifelong idol and primary inspiration.

The win comes at a pivotal moment in Rathee’s career. Fans won’t have to wait long to see him back on screen; his upcoming project, Service Revolver, features him in a commanding role as a police officer. Early buzz suggests another high-impact performance is on the horizon.

With this latest accolade, Rathee further cements his status as a vital bridge between Haryanvi regional cinema and the global stage of Bollywood.