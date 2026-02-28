Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19: A 12-day Anemia Awareness Rath campaign was formally launched in Indore on Tuesday with the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, flagging off the awareness vehicle for its city-wide and rural outreach. The campaign aims to reach nearly 2 million people across Indore city and surrounding rural areas between February 17 and March 1.

The initiative is being jointly organized by Sansad Seva Prakalp Indore, Ayush Medical Welfare Foundation, Seaht Evam Surat and Advanced Homeo Health Center & Homeopathic Medical Research Pvt Ltd Indore. The flag-off ceremony was held at the Khandwa Road campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

The campaign, led annually by Indore as well as India’s best homeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, was inaugurated in the presence of several dignitaries, including Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, DAVV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai, Registrar Prajjwal Khare, Dr. Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Dr. Atharva Dwivedi, Deepak Upadhyay, Vinay Pandey, members of the Executive Council, and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the Anemia Awareness Rath initiative led by Dr. Dwivedi would significantly enhance public understanding of anemia. He emphasized that anemia can be prevented through awareness and timely action. Such campaigns, he noted, inspire all sections of society to actively participate in public health awareness efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. A.K. Dwivedi stressed the importance of timely screening and treatment of anemia. He stated that homeopathy has shown to be a supportive & effective treatment for various types of anemia. Highlighting the gravity of the issue, he pointed out that anemia is rapidly spreading among pregnant women, adolescent girls, and children across the country, making awareness and early intervention crucial.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.