LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 00:51:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19: A 12-day Anemia Awareness Rath campaign was formally launched in Indore on Tuesday with the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, flagging off the awareness vehicle for its city-wide and rural outreach. The campaign aims to reach nearly 2 million people across Indore city and surrounding rural areas between February 17 and March 1.

The initiative is being jointly organized by Sansad Seva Prakalp Indore, Ayush Medical Welfare Foundation, Seaht Evam Surat and Advanced Homeo Health Center & Homeopathic Medical Research Pvt Ltd Indore. The flag-off ceremony was held at the Khandwa Road campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

You Might Be Interested In

The campaign, led annually by Indore as well as India’s best homeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, was inaugurated in the presence of several dignitaries, including Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, DAVV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai, Registrar Prajjwal Khare, Dr. Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Dr. Atharva Dwivedi, Deepak Upadhyay, Vinay Pandey, members of the Executive Council, and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the Anemia Awareness Rath initiative led by Dr. Dwivedi would significantly enhance public understanding of anemia. He emphasized that anemia can be prevented through awareness and timely action. Such campaigns, he noted, inspire all sections of society to actively participate in public health awareness efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. A.K. Dwivedi stressed the importance of timely screening and treatment of anemia. He stated that homeopathy has shown to be a supportive & effective treatment for various types of anemia. Highlighting the gravity of the issue, he pointed out that anemia is rapidly spreading among pregnant women, adolescent girls, and children across the country, making awareness and early intervention crucial.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 12:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Reports Stellar Earnings for Q3FY26, PAT Jumps 72 Percent QoQ

HROne AI Summit 2026 Concludes, Reframing AI in HR as a Leadership Mandate Rather Than a Technology Trend

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

LATEST NEWS

Why Is ‘Epstein Clicker’ Trending After ‘Five Nights At Epstein’s’? New Viral Video Game Raises Serious Questions About Online Safety For Children

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Where Is The Couple After Their Video Broke The Internet? Everything You Should Know

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

SITEX – Surat International Textile Expo 2026 Organised by SGCCI in Surat from 21st to 23rd February 2026

Trump Hints At ‘Friendly Takeover’ Of Cuba, Claims Island Nation Has ‘No Money, No Oil And No Food’

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

Warner Bros. Finalizes $110 Billion Paramount Deal After Netflix Exits Talks, Executive Confirms At Town Hall Meeting

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Third Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days
Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days
Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days
Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

QUICK LINKS