Historic Maritime Leap: Under CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Nitesh Rane Launches Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Pax Ferry, Ushering in Maharashtra’s Water Transport Revolution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 05: Maharashtra has taken a major stride toward strengthening coastal transportation with the launch of the M2M Princess Ro-Pax Ferry Service connecting Mumbai to Vijaydurg in Sindhudurg district. The new maritime route is being celebrated as a milestone in the state’s efforts to modernize water transport and unlock the immense potential of its long coastline.

The ferry service was inaugurated on 1st March by the Hon’ble Fisheries and Ports Minister and Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg, Shri Nitesh Rane, under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis. The initiative represents a significant push toward improving coastal mobility, promoting tourism, and providing a faster travel alternative between Mumbai and the Konkan region.

Strengthening Maharashtra’s Maritime Vision

Maharashtra’s vast coastline presents enormous opportunities for maritime transport and economic development. Recognizing this potential, the state government has been actively promoting projects that enhance coastal connectivity and improve transport infrastructure.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, maritime development has received renewed attention. The Mumbai–Vijaydurg ferry service reflects the government’s long-term vision of creating an efficient water transport network that complements existing road and rail systems.

Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has played an important role in driving initiatives aimed at improving connectivity in the Konkan region. His efforts have focused on promoting infrastructure that supports tourism, local businesses, and regional development.

Role of the Maharashtra Maritime Board

The project has been implemented with the support of the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the nodal agency responsible for managing and developing the state’s non-major ports.

MMB has facilitated the development of this new ferry route as part of its broader strategy to expand coastal transport services. With Maharashtra’s coastline stretching more than 877 kilometers, the board continues to explore innovative ways to utilize maritime routes for passenger travel and economic growth.

Introducing the M2M Princess Ro-Pax Ferry

The centerpiece of the initiative is the M2M Princess, a modern Ro-Pax ferry designed to carry both passengers and vehicles. The Roll-On/Roll-Off system allows travelers to board the ferry with their vehicles and drive off at the destination, making the journey seamless and convenient.

Key Features of the Vessel

Passenger Capacity: Up to 626 passengers

Car Capacity: Approximately 40 four-wheel vehicles

Motorcycle Capacity: Around 25 bikes

Estimated Travel Time: About 7 hours between Mumbai and Vijaydurg

The ferry is equipped with comfortable seating and modern onboard facilities to ensure a safe and pleasant travel experience for passengers.

A Faster and Scenic Travel Alternative

Traveling by road from Mumbai to Sindhudurg typically takes 10 to 12 hours, depending on traffic and road conditions. The new ferry route significantly reduces travel time while offering passengers a relaxing journey across the Arabian Sea.

Apart from saving time, the ferry service offers several advantages:

Reduced pressure on highways

A more sustainable mode of transport

Comfortable long-distance travel

A scenic sea journey along the Konkan coast

For many travelers, the opportunity to combine convenience with breathtaking coastal views makes the ferry an attractive option.

Enthusiastic Public Response

The launch of the ferry service generated widespread excitement among passengers and residents. The inaugural sailing of the M2M Princess was fully booked, reflecting strong public interest in the new transport option.

Passengers welcomed the service as a long-awaited alternative to long road journeys. The overwhelming response highlights the growing demand for efficient maritime connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region.

Boost to Tourism in Sindhudurg

Sindhudurg district is known for its pristine beaches, historic forts, and rich coastal culture. The direct ferry connection from Mumbai to Vijaydurg is expected to attract more tourists to the region.

Weekend travelers and holidaymakers from Mumbai and nearby cities will now find it easier to visit the Konkan coast. Increased tourist inflow is likely to benefit local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and tourism operators.

This improved accessibility can also strengthen economic ties between Mumbai and southern Konkan districts.

Toward a Modern Water Transport Network

The launch of the Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Pax ferry service represents an important step toward building a comprehensive coastal transport system in Maharashtra.

With strong leadership from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the proactive initiatives of Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, and the operational support of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, the state is steadily advancing its maritime infrastructure.

The success of the M2M Princess ferry service demonstrates the potential of water transport to play a larger role in Maharashtra’s future mobility landscape.

Conclusion

The introduction of the M2M Princess Ro-Pax ferry service marks a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s coastal development journey. By providing faster travel, promoting tourism, and strengthening regional connectivity, the project has set the stage for a new chapter in maritime transportation.

As the state continues to explore innovative ways to utilize its extensive coastline, initiatives like this ferry service are expected to contribute to sustainable growth, improved mobility, and stronger economic development across the Konkan region.

