LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 9, 2026 11:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 07: The Iconic Gold Awards 2026, one of the most anticipated celebrations of excellence in entertainment and culture, has announced a significant musical collaboration with DVA Records, strengthening the creative foundation of the upcoming awards night.

Scheduled to be held on 18 February 2026 in Mumbai, the event promises an immersive evening of glamour, performances, and artistic brilliance. With DVA Records joining as a key musical partner, the awards aim to elevate the overall experience by blending powerful soundscapes with iconic recognition.

You Might Be Interested In

Founded by Mr. Ajeet Joshi, a young entrepreneur and creative visionary, DVA Records represents a new-age approach to music—rooted in quality, innovation, and storytelling. Ajeet Joshi is widely known for his diverse journey across creative and cultural domains, having built a strong reputation not only as a music label founder but also as a public figure with deep involvement in astrology, media, and entertainment.

Starting his professional journey at a young age, Ajeet Joshi has spent over a decade honing his expertise in Vedic astrology, vastu, and predictive sciences, while simultaneously expanding his footprint in the entertainment industry. He is the founder of platforms such as Mine Astro App, Dhanvarsha Astrology, and Viral Icons Media Pvt. Ltd., which collectively reach millions across digital and social platforms.

His contributions have earned recognition from several prominent national leaders and public figures, reflecting his growing influence across industries. Beyond digital and spiritual platforms, Ajeet Joshi has also explored creative expression in mainstream entertainment, including his appearance in the Punjabi music video “Gangster Gabru”, produced by Zee Music Company—further reinforcing his connection with the music world.

The collaboration between Iconic Gold Awards and DVA Records reflects a shared vision of celebrating originality, excellence, and impactful creativity. It brings together an awards platform known for honoring outstanding talent and a music label driven by innovation and contemporary expression.

As preparations gather momentum, this partnership sets the tone for an iconic evening where music, performance, and achievement converge—continuing the Iconic Gold Awards’ legacy of recognizing talent that inspires and leaves a lasting impact.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 11:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

An Evening Celebrating the Art of A. A. Almelkar and Akkitham Narayan

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

Divine Drop Festival Offers Multi-Generational Cultural Experience in Gurugram

Consortium approaches CM Devendra Fadnavis to push for key School Education Reforms

Echoes of Heritage: A Spellbinding Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi Illuminates the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

LATEST NEWS

Nitish Rajput SSC Row: Why Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Case Was Filed Against The YouTuber, What He Alleged In His Viral Video

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Rockets 12% To Rs 424.70 On Stellar Q3 Earnings- 90% Profit Growth And Strong Festive Demand Spark Investor Excitement

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

What Is Pinay Gold Medalist Viral MMS? Zyan Cabrera Obscene Clip Taking Over Indian Feeds — Everything You Need To Know

Meet Shivam Mishra: Son Of Tobacco Baron KK Mishra Who Faced 2024 IT Raids Now Rams 9-Crore Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In UP’s Kanpur, Injures Many

JEE Main Result 2026 Date: Scorecard Release on jeemain.nta.ac.in, Steps to Download and How To Calculate Scores

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

iPad 12 And iPad Air 8 To Debut Soon With Faster Processor, Apple Intelligence And More—Check All Updates And Leaks Here

Who Is Dhakshineswar Suresh? India’s New Davis Cup Hero Who Stunned The Netherlands In Bengaluru

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Fantasy To Freeze His Penis Exposed: Inside The ‘Baby Ranch’ Where He Wanted To Impregnate Women With His Sperm To Create ‘Super Race’

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration
Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration
Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration
Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

QUICK LINKS