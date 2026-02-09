Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 07: The Iconic Gold Awards 2026, one of the most anticipated celebrations of excellence in entertainment and culture, has announced a significant musical collaboration with DVA Records, strengthening the creative foundation of the upcoming awards night.

Scheduled to be held on 18 February 2026 in Mumbai, the event promises an immersive evening of glamour, performances, and artistic brilliance. With DVA Records joining as a key musical partner, the awards aim to elevate the overall experience by blending powerful soundscapes with iconic recognition.

Founded by Mr. Ajeet Joshi, a young entrepreneur and creative visionary, DVA Records represents a new-age approach to music—rooted in quality, innovation, and storytelling. Ajeet Joshi is widely known for his diverse journey across creative and cultural domains, having built a strong reputation not only as a music label founder but also as a public figure with deep involvement in astrology, media, and entertainment.

Starting his professional journey at a young age, Ajeet Joshi has spent over a decade honing his expertise in Vedic astrology, vastu, and predictive sciences, while simultaneously expanding his footprint in the entertainment industry. He is the founder of platforms such as Mine Astro App, Dhanvarsha Astrology, and Viral Icons Media Pvt. Ltd., which collectively reach millions across digital and social platforms.

His contributions have earned recognition from several prominent national leaders and public figures, reflecting his growing influence across industries. Beyond digital and spiritual platforms, Ajeet Joshi has also explored creative expression in mainstream entertainment, including his appearance in the Punjabi music video “Gangster Gabru”, produced by Zee Music Company—further reinforcing his connection with the music world.

The collaboration between Iconic Gold Awards and DVA Records reflects a shared vision of celebrating originality, excellence, and impactful creativity. It brings together an awards platform known for honoring outstanding talent and a music label driven by innovation and contemporary expression.

As preparations gather momentum, this partnership sets the tone for an iconic evening where music, performance, and achievement converge—continuing the Iconic Gold Awards’ legacy of recognizing talent that inspires and leaves a lasting impact.