Home > Business News > IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 05:21:14 IST

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17: The Indian Institute of Management Indore, in collaboration with TimesPro, has opened applications for the 17th cohort of its Certificate Programme in Project Management. This six-month, LIVE online project management programme aims to equip professionals with the capabilities required to manage projects successfully and effectively across every stage,  from initiation and planning to execution, control, evaluation and closure.

The Certificate Programme in Project Management enables professionals to build a deep understanding of project dynamics, governance and control mechanisms, and performance tracking. It strengthens project leadership and cross-functional coordination by blending practical frameworks with disciplined execution strategies. Learners will enhance their capabilities with Work Breakdown Structures, CPM, PERT, risk evaluation, Agile frameworks and tools such as MS Project to lead projects with precision across varied environments and industries.

PMI projects a potential global talent shortfall of up to 30 million project professionals by 2035, while the demand for project talent could grow by 64 per cent between 2025 and 2035, driven by capital investment and sectoral transformation. According to NASSCOM, project management roles are set to grow by 33 per cent by 2027, creating approximately 21.7 million opportunities across industries. These cross-sectoral opportunities create sustained growth pathways for skilled professionals who engage with multiple dimensions of project management and enhance their repertoire in an era defined by rapid digital transformation.

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

Speaking at the announcement of the 17th batch, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, “This programme equips professionals to navigate complex projects with confidence, rigour and strategic clarity. By integrating contemporary methodologies with IIM Indore’s academic depth, we aim to build project leaders who can orchestrate multi-stakeholder initiatives, manage risk intelligently and deliver measurable outcomes that align with organisational priorities in an increasingly dynamic, technology-driven, competitive business environment, across sectors.”

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro said, “At TimesPro, we see project management as a critical career accelerator in a world defined by digital transformation, complexity and constrained resources. Our collaboration with IIM Indore combines future-facing curricula, immersive pedagogy and industry-aligned tools to help professionals deliver projects on time, within budget and with tangible impact for their organisations, stakeholders, customers and wider ecosystems across India and beyond.”

The previous cohorts have featured professionals in roles such as managers, project coordinators, architects, vice-presidents, engineers, application specialists and developers, representing sectors including information technology, pharmaceuticals, BFSI, architecture, construction, medical equipment, engineering, energy and more. This rich peer group has created a diverse learning community and a robust professional network for participants.

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

The programme delves deeply into core project management domains such as Processes and Project Life Cycle, Project Integration, Scheduling, Cost Management, Quality and Resource Management, and Risk Management across 17 carefully structured modules. The curriculum aligns with contemporary project management practices while maintaining the academic rigour associated with IIM Indore.

The pedagogy comprises highly interactive LIVE online sessions led by IIM Indore faculty and industry practitioners, complemented by case studies, assignments, term papers, project work and tests. TimesPro will deliver sessions through its state-of-the-art Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, enabling busy executives to engage in high-impact learning with flexibility. The programme also includes a three-day campus immersion, during which learners collaborate on projects, engage closely with faculty and build deep networks with their peers.

Professionals holding a Diploma (10+2+3) or Graduation or Post Graduation from a university recognised by the Association of Indian Universities, with at least 50 per cent marks and a minimum of two years of relevant full-time work experience, are eligible to apply for the programme.

In addition to the Certificate Programme in Project Management, enrolled learners will also undertake a complimentary Certificate Programme in GenAI for Managers by TimesPro. This programme enables managers and aspiring leaders to derive actionable insights from real-life GenAI use cases across 12 hours of focused learning. The curriculum covers Large Language Models, GenAI tools and technologies, and industry-specific and business applications, helping professionals integrate AI-enabled thinking into their project and business decisions.

Upon successful completion, learners become eligible for the prestigious Executive Education Alumni status of IIM Indore—one of India’s exclusive ‘Triple Crown’ business schools, accredited by AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA—significantly enhancing their professional stature and credibility in Indian and global markets.

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

About IIM Indore:

IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked in the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS, and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

