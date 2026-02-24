Innovative Egg ‘Rejuvenation’ Techniques Boost IVF Success for Women with Low Ovarian Reserve at Nisha IVF Centre

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24: The Nisha IVF Centre, which Dr. Nisarg Patel directs as its director, uses his expertise to create new methods of treating fertility problems that women with low ovarian reserve experience through their egg rejuvenation approaches. The new method helps women achieve higher IVF success rates when they face challenges with their egg count and quality.

Women with low ovarian reserve, which usually occurs because of their age or existing medical conditions, experience major challenges when trying to conceive. The best way for most people to achieve conception lies with IVF which allows them to create embryos outside their body. The new egg rejuvenation treatments at Nisha IVF Centre in Ahmedabad establish a direct solution to this problem because they bring eggs back to life which results in greater success rates for future pregnancies.

Dr. Nisarg Patel, Founder and Director of Nisha IVF Centre, commented, “Women with low ovarian reserve often feel hopeless when it comes to their fertility. Our egg rejuvenation techniques are designed to improve the quality of the eggs, giving them a fresh opportunity for conception. We present a treatment solution for women who believed they had reached their final option through our specialized care and modern medical equipment.”

The Nisha IVF Centre has introduced PRP therapy as one of its primary treatment options. The advanced technique utilizes blood from the patient, which undergoes processing to obtain growth factors. The PRP gets injected into the ovaries to enhance egg production and boost egg quality. The method enables women with low ovarian reserve to achieve significant improvements in their ovarian function according to the study results.

The Nisha IVF Centre provides Ovarian Tissue Freezing services to women who want to keep their ability to have children. The procedure enables women to preserve their ovarian tissue which can be used later for re-implantation or egg retrieval purposes thus creating a helpful choice for women who expect to encounter future fertility problems or wish to postpone having children.

The combination of these techniques has already shown promising results which assist women with low ovarian reserve to achieve successful pregnancy through IVF treatment. The Nisha IVF Centre provides women who believed their fertility options were restricted with a second chance through its egg rejuvenation and ovarian function enhancement treatments.

Dr. Patel and his team at Nisha IVF Centre provide individual-centered methods for their fertility treatment services. The medical team creates individualized treatment strategies for every patient which are based on the patient’s medical background and their reproductive treatment expectations. The clinic’s high success rates in IVF and other fertility treatments demonstrate their medical expertise and advanced technological equipment and their dedication to treating patients with compassion.

Nisha IVF Centre provides women with low ovarian reserve fertility treatment through its advanced facilities and skilled personnel and modern medical methods. The clinic delivers comprehensive reproductive health services through its complete range of services which include IVF and egg freezing and sperm donation and male fertility treatments.

Dr. Nisarg Patel developed patient care methods which guarantee that all women will receive effective fertility treatments. Nisha IVF Centre will maintain its leadership position in Ahmedabad and other locations as it develops its egg rejuvenation methods which are part of its ongoing research.

