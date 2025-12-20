LIVE TV
IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering & Science Awarded Best college of Madhya Pradesh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 20, 2025 18:10:10 IST

New Delhi [India], December 20: On the occasion of “Vijay Diwas” National Celebration of patriotism, nationalism and nation building through higher education “Pride of Nation Awards 2025” ceremony was held on 16th December 2025 at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi by the Veterans India in collaboration with AICTE, NBA, AIU, EPSI.

Pride of Nation Awards 2025, under the category of Best College of State, IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering & Science was awarded as the Best College of Madhya Pradesh in recognition of impactful initiatives that promotes leadership, community services, Youth empowerment and value-based education, enhancing national unity and patriotism.

Principal Dr Archana Keerti Chowdhary received the award on behalf of the institute and said that this is a proud moment for the institute and is the result of the collective efforts of everyone.The program was graced by the Minister of State for Defence Shri Sanjay Seth ji,  Akhil Bhartiya Sampark Pramukh at RSS Shri Ramlal Ji , Chairman NBA & Former Chairman AICTE Dr. Anil Sahastrabuddhe, AICTE Chairman  Dr. T.G. Sitaram, Chairman AIU Shri Vinay  Kumar Pathak, Founder & National President  Veterans India Col. B.K, Mishra and National Coordinator Veterans India Dr Sunil Pareek.President Shri Achal Chaudhary congratulated all the faculty members of the institute on this occasion.During the ceremony, Veterans India conferred 104 Pride of Nation Awards, including 13 awards to Best Institutions of India, 9 to Central Government-funded Institutions, 24 to Best Universities of respective States, 17 to Best Colleges of respective States, 1 award to South Asian University, and 1 award for Patriotic Leadership for Maximum VPRF Registrations. Additionally, 4 Awards for Excellence in Sports, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards in Sports, and 30 awards to VISW State Secretaries as Patriotic Sports Ambassadors were presented.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 6:10 PM IST
