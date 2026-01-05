LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Jagriti Dham Participates in Santoor Ashram's Aikyam – Series 2 Nurturing Young Talent

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 5, 2026 16:11:11 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5: Santoor Ashram, a cultural NGO dedicated to empowering financially underprivileged student artists and founded by Santoor Maestro Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya, successfully hosted Aikyam – Series 2 at Uttam Mancha, Kolkata, on the 2nd and 3rd of January 2026. This two-day festival of classical music and performing arts was organised in partnership with Jagriti Dham, resulting in a meaningful collaboration that honoured India’s deep artistic heritage while providing a vital platform for the development of young, emerging talent.

True to its meaning—unity—Aikyam brought together legendary maestros and accomplished performers on a single platform. Designed as a harmonious blend of experience and aspiration, the programme allowed established icons to share the stage with budding artists, inspiring both audiences and performers.

The two-day cultural showcase received an overwhelming response, with a packed auditorium and enthusiastic participation from music and art enthusiasts across Kolkata. Jagriti Dham, widely regarded as the best old age home in Kolkata and a premier senior living community, actively participated in and supported the initiative, contributing to an inclusive and emotionally enriching cultural experience.

One of the major highlights of Aikyam – Series 2 was the recognition and felicitation of artists who demonstrated remarkable promise across various music and dance forms. In a heartfelt gesture, these talented performers were felicitated by Jagriti Dham, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to social responsibility, cultural preservation, and encouragement of artistic talent.

Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group and Founding Trustee of Jagriti Dham, remarked, “Aikyam – Series 2 beautifully showcases how art can nurture harmony and growth. Jagriti Dham is proud to support Santoor Ashram in empowering young artists and celebrating creativity rooted in our cultural values.”

Another deeply moving moment of the programme was the felicitation and honouring of Dr. Malaya Gangopadhyay, the senior-most resident member of Jagriti Dham, by Padma Bhushan awardee Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, the globally renowned musician who invented and popularised the Mohan Veena. This gesture symbolised respect for wisdom, age, and lifelong contribution, leaving a strong emotional impact on the audience.

Adding a special musical milestone to the event, Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya unveiled and presented a Signature Tune exclusively composed for Jagriti Dham. The soulful composition reflected the values of serenity, dignity, spirituality, and cultural richness that the esteemed senior living community represents, and received warm appreciation from the audience.

Beyond the stage performances, the festival fostered meaningful intergenerational connections, bringing together senior residents, young performers, and maestros to share stories, blessings, and words of encouragement.

Aikyam – Series 2 showcased a distinguished line-up of maestros and performers spanning classical vocal, instrumental, and dance disciplines, creating a deeply immersive cultural experience over two evenings. Every performance was thoughtfully curated to reflect a seamless balance between tradition and contemporary expression.

Speaking about the initiative, Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya said, “Aikyam is not merely a concert series; it is a movement that unites generations, backgrounds, and artistic expressions. With Jagriti Dham’s support, we created a platform where young, underprivileged artists could perform alongside legends and feel truly recognised and valued.”

The collaboration marked a proud and meaningful milestone for Jagriti Dham, which was deeply moved by the overwhelming audience response and the enthusiastic involvement of its residents. The event further reinforced the organisation’s philosophy of holistic living, where culture, community, and compassionate elderly care exist in harmony. The success of Aikyam – Series 2 once again affirmed Santoor Ashram’s role as a custodian of classical arts and Jagriti Dham’s vision of enriching lives through purposeful cultural engagement.

About Santoor Ashram

Santoor Ashram is a registered NGO founded by Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya, committed to promoting Indian classical music, mentoring financially backward and underprivileged young talents, and creating platforms that combine artistic excellence with social purpose.

About Jagriti Dham

Jagriti Dham is Kolkata’s most luxurious senior living community, offering a lifestyle that seamlessly blends comfort, dignity, culture, and community engagement for its residents.

For more details, contact:

Website: www.jagritidham.com

Email: contact@jagritidham.com

Phone: +91 89618 96167

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 4:11 PM IST
