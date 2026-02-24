Jayant Naik: From Engineering Excellence to National Public Relations Leadership

Jayant Naik has been appointed as Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, while Ranjeet Rana, Civil Engineer, has been appointed as Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO).

New Delhi [India], February 24: In a significant development reflecting the emergence of technology-driven leadership in governance, Jayant Naik has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, effective 12 February 2026. His appointment represents a unique convergence of technical expertise, public service, and strategic communication aligned with national priorities.

Academic Excellence & Transition to Technology

Jayant Naik began his academic journey with remarkable distinction in engineering, securing top performance in Civil Engineering during his Diploma from Mumbai University. Demonstrating foresight and adaptability, he transitioned into the rapidly evolving field of technology.

He pursued and successfully completed his Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Information Technology from Mumbai University in June 2021, equipping himself with strong technical expertise in software systems, digital infrastructure, and modern technological frameworks.

Early Career in Parliament – Software Engineering Role

Immediately after completing his engineering degree, Jayant Naik earned the opportunity to serve as a Software Engineer in the Parliament Library (PLB). In this role, he contributed to strengthening digital systems and supporting the technological backbone of parliamentary knowledge and research infrastructure.

This experience provided him with invaluable exposure to governance processes and parliamentary functioning at the national level.

Strategic Role as Personal Assistant to Member of Parliament

Further advancing his journey in public service, Jayant Naik joined as Personal Assistant (PA) to Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Dhairyasheel Mane (Kolhapur). In this position, he played a key role in administrative coordination, digital communication, and effective constituency management.

His ability to integrate technology with governance strengthened operational efficiency and public engagement.

Digital & PR Leadership in Lok Sabha Election Campaigns

Leveraging his expertise in IT and communication strategy, Jayant Naik provided IT and Public Relations (PR) support to multiple Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Lok Sabha election campaigns.

His strategic digital planning, communication execution, and campaign support contributed to effective outreach. Notably, all associated Members of Parliament secured victory with a strong margin, highlighting the impact of his contribution.

CSR Coordination at the National Level

Jayant Naik further served as CSR Coordinator for Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, where he successfully managed and executed various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

His work focused on community welfare, grassroots development, and social impact, reinforcing his commitment to inclusive growth and national development.

Appointment as Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Parliamentary Affairs

Recognizing his multidisciplinary experience in technology, governance, and public communication, the Government of India has appointed Jayant Naik as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Parliamentary Affairs, effective 12 February 2026.

In his new role, he is expected to:

Strengthen communication between parliamentary institutions and the public

Enhance transparency and information dissemination

Build national and international relations in parliamentary affairs

Support strategic communication for governance initiatives

A Vision for National and Global Engagement

Jayant Naik’s journey from a software engineer to a national-level public relations leader reflects dedication, adaptability, and forward-thinking leadership. His diverse experience positions him to contribute effectively to India’s evolving governance landscape.

The Government has expressed strong confidence in his capabilities and expects him to further strengthen national outreach and international engagement frameworks for the welfare and development of the country.

Commitment to Nation-Building

Throughout his career, Jayant Naik has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to public service, societal development, and nation-building. His appointment marks an important milestone in a journey dedicated to contributing towards India’s progress and global presence.

About Jayant Naik

Jayant Naik is a software engineer, technology professional, and public service strategist with expertise in IT systems, public relations, governance support, and CSR execution. His experience across parliamentary operations and national-level initiatives reflects a strong foundation in both technology and public administration.

