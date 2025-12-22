LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Karikaada's Romantic First Single "Kabbinjalle" Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 22, 2025 19:34:11 IST

New Delhi [India], December 22: Riddhi Entertainments today unveiled the first single from Karikaada, the highly anticipated romantic action drama directed by K. Venkatesh. Titled “Kabbinjalle,” the duet is presented in Kannada as the film’s flagship track. It has been simultaneously recorded and released in four other major Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam — as part of the makers’ clear pan‑India strategy.

Athishay Jain, who composes the film’s music, also lends his voice to the original Kannada version alongside Manasa Holla. At the same time, the lyrics for the Kannada cut are penned by director K. Venkatesh himself. The song’s choreography, crafted by Bhushan, showcases signature hook steps performed on screen by the film’s lead pair, Kaada Natraj and Niriksha Shetty, adding a visual element designed to spark the digital excitement and shareability the team hopes to capture.

Multilingual versions and credits

•    Kannada — “Kabbinjalle” | Singers: Athishay Jain, Manasa Holla | Lyrics: K. Venkatesh

•    Hindi — “O Meri Nainaa” | Singers: Javid Ali, Aniktha Kundu | Lyrics: Shubh Shetty

•    Tamil — “O Minnalkaari” | Singers: Haricharan, Sindhuri Vishal | Lyrics: Mohan Rajan

•    Telugu — “O Sanna Jaaji” | Singers: Haricharan, Sindhuri Vishal | Lyrics: Sireesh

•    Malayalam — “Ni neelavanapol” | Singers: Zia Ul Huq, Aavni Malhar | Lyrics: Krishna J

Produced by Deepthi Damodar under the Riddhi Entertainments banner, Karikaada is being positioned as one of the most ambitious projects to emerge from the Kannada film industry since the recent nationwide successes of big‑budget releases. The production team has emphasised that the multilingual song strategy — engaging some of today’s leading playback voices across languages — is intentional, aimed at ensuring the melody reaches the broadest possible audience across India.

The track’s contemporary beat, memorable hook steps and romantic tone are already generating buzz online. According to the makers, the film’s core team is delighted by the early response to the single and are hopeful that the energy and positive reception will carry through to the film’s wider release. Karikaada’s team has signalled that more musical and visual content will follow in the coming weeks as part of the promotional rollout ahead of the film’s release.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 7:34 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
