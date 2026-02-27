LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 27, 2026 17:26:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

Namchi (Sikkim) [India], February 26: MIT University Sikkim, a premier institute of higher education, is excited to announce the commencement of admissions for the 2026 batch at its picturesque Namchi campus in South Sikkim. Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the Himalayan foothills, the Namchi campus provides an ideal environment for learning and personal growth. The state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, and industry-oriented curriculum make MIT University Sikkim the perfect choice for aspiring students seeking a world-class education.

MIT University, located in Namchi, Sikkim, is a rapidly growing name in the field of higher education. This UGC-recognized private university is committed to providing quality education to students.

You Might Be Interested In

MIT University Sikkim Degrees Equivalent to Other Universities in India

  • MIT University Sikkim is recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act

  • Its courses are approved by UGC and AICTE

  • Degrees from MIT are valid for any government or private job

  • The university’s teaching is based on global standards

Therefore, a degree from MIT University Sikkim is on par with other prestigious institutions. Students can confidently take admission here.

What’s New at MIT University Sikkim?

  • Introduction of new cutting-edge programs in AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity

  • State-of-the-art infrastructure and labs for hands-on learning

  • Tie-ups with leading industries for internships and placements

  • Focus on holistic development through extra-curricular activities and soft skills training

MIT University is constantly evolving to meet the changing demands of the job market and provide the best educational experience to its students.

Courses Offered:

  • BA

  • BBA

  • BCA

  • MBA

  • MA

  • B.Tech

  • Diploma in Digital Marketing

  • Diploma in Artificial Intelligence

  • Diploma in GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) Technology

Eligibility Criteria:

  • For UG courses: 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized board, with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST/OBC)

  • For PG courses: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university, with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST/OBC)

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of MIT University Sikkim: https://mituniversitysikkim.com/

Fill in the application form with your personal, academic, and contact details. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.

After receiving the application, the university will conduct its own entrance examination for admission and then select students.

Key Highlights:

  • UGC approved courses

  • Internationally benchmarked curriculum

  • Expert faculty from industry and academia

  • Excellent placement record

  • Scholarships available for meritorious students

Now is the perfect time to enroll at MIT University Sikkim and give your career a head start. Book your free 30-minute counseling session today!

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 5:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

The Afterglow: Inside the 7th Iconic Gold Awards 2026

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

LATEST NEWS

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

OnePlus 15T To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera, Check All Details And Launch Date

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards
MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards
MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards
MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

QUICK LINKS