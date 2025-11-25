Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet Hosts a Mesmerising Flute -Tabla Jugalbandi

From Left to Right: Anutosh Degharia, Rehman Naushad, Uttam Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Rakesh Chaurasia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: On 21st November 2025, Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet presented an evening that felt more like a gentle invocation of the timeless soul of Indian classical music than a concert. In a world increasingly shaped by technology, speed, and distraction, the Academy once again illuminated its purpose – quietly, steadfastly, and with an almost devotional sincerity by creating a space where purity of sound and depth of tradition could breathe.

The stage belonged to two acclaimed maestros: legendary flautist Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia and distinguished tabla virtuoso Anutosh Degharia. Their jugalbandi unfolded like a conversation between wind and earth – serene, responsive, and alive with artistic brilliance.

The evening commenced with the flute emerging softly, as though rising out of silence itself. Each note carried clarity and warmth, drawing listeners inward. The opening alap unfurled with the tenderness of dawn stretching across a quiet horizon. Subtle inflexions of breath and tone created an atmosphere where music felt less like performance and more like emotion taking form – reminiscent of raindrops meeting the earth – delicate, unhurried, yet profoundly moving.

When Anutosh Degharia’s tabla entered, it did so with grace and intentional restraint, offering rhythm not as support but as dialogue. At times it mirrored the flute’s flow, at times it questioned it, and at times it lifted it into new textures. Together, the duo demonstrated the pure essence of jugalbandi – two voices in conversation, co-creating, responding, and elevating one another.

The recital journeyed through three classical Raagas, each chosen to evoke its own emotional universe:

Raag Madhuvanti opened the evening with a sense of peace, evoking the mellow tenderness of late afternoon light.

Raag Desh followed, stirring warmth and nostalgia, its phrases reminiscent of monsoons, homeland, and centuries of living tradition.

The programme concluded with Raag Bhairavi, a meditative finale that offered closure – not through silence, but through serenity.

A highlight of the performance was an improvised rhythmic interplay where the flute’s high, crystalline phrases intertwined with agile tabla bols in a vibrant, almost playful conversation. As the tempo slowly ascended from contemplative to spirited, the audience responded with palpable appreciation – a testament to the mastery and chemistry of both musicians.

In a deeply emotional moment, Shri Rehman Naushad shared a cherished memory from family history: a young Naushad, merely thirteen, walking with his maternal uncle to the “Urs” of “Haji Waris Ali Shah” in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Amidst the spiritual fervour, a lone flautist played a melody gentle yet unforgettable. Young Naushad first listened with curiosity, then was entranced, and then finally changed forever. It was in that moment that Rehman Naushad reflected that the seed of a future music maestro was planted.

Legendary Music Composer Shri Uttam Singh shared a warm tribute to Rakesh Chaurasia, noting how his tone, artistry, and musical brilliance carry forward the grace of his uncle, the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. With fondness, he recalled having both maestros perform for him over the years – an association he cherishes deeply.

Esteemed Music Composer-Producer, son of Uttam Singh, Shri Gurmeet Singh, added his reflections, recalling that Rakesh had performed plenty of solos in his compositions since 1999. What began as a collaboration evolved into a bond he described as a family friend. He noted that Rakesh’s artistry has only grown richer with time and stands today at an exceptional zenith.

As the final note dissolved into stillness, the audience held a reflective silence – the kind that lingers only when music touches something beyond the senses. It was not just a performance, it was an experience that reaffirmed Mumbai’s connection to classical tradition and the enduring transformative power of live music.

In an era dominated by fast-changing trends and technology-driven consumption, Naushad Academy continues to serve as a custodian of heritage, holding its flame steadfastly even in the winds of modernity.

Through consistent events and artist collaborations, the Academy has become a sanctuary for lovers of Hindustani classical music. This unwavering commitment is made possible by the dedication of its trustees, who carry forward the vision with sincerity and perseverance.

The event was presented under the guidance and expertise of the

Academy’s permanent trustees:

Shri Rehman Naushad – President

Shri Uttam Singh – Secretary

Shri Gurmeet Singh – Treasurer

Smt Shehnaaz Parveen Mutiur Rehman – Trustee

Smt Jasvinder Kaur – Trustee

Smt Umaraah Mutiur Rehman – Trustee

The Academy acknowledges with gratitude the contributions of:

Event Organiser – Ms Parmeet Kaur

Media Consultant – David Allan Vaz

Photography & Videography – Nabh Kumar Raju, along with his NKR Film School students and event crew members. Their collaborative effort ensured the evening’s success.

Website: www.gurmeetsingh.net

Email: contactnaushadacademy@gmail.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)