Parimatch Partners with Cricket Superstar and Game Changer Eoin Morgan

New Delhi [India], February 26: Parimatch is excited to announce the start of a partnership with an Irish and British former cricketer and current commentator, Eoin Morgan, who will join the brand as its Chief Cricket Analyst during the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Thanks to this collaboration, the Parimatch cricket community will be the first to enjoy exclusive expert insights throughout the league.

Eoin Morgan is one of the most influential players in modern cricket and a true leader. He led England to the Cricket World Cup Final in India and captained the England India Premier League team to finals appearances. A double World Cup winner, he guided England to the 2019 World Cup triumph and was part of the 2010 World Cup winning squad. His approach has set new standards for teams and inspired the next generation of players.

Eoin has built a powerful personal brand across the subcontinent, where he is a household name thanks to his prominent roles as both a host and commentator on multiple leading TV networks, including Star Sports and Sports18.

“I’m proud to join Parimatch as Chief Cricket Analyst. I will bring my experience at the top of the game and will share insights, tactical views, and commentary that give fans an insider perspective on the Cricket World Cup and the India Premier League. I look forward to engaging with the community, answering questions, and helping audiences see the strategies, decisions, and moments that make this sport extraordinary,” said Eoin Morgan.

“Eoin Morgan is one of the most renowned figures in cricket today. His professionalism and charisma make him an ideal partner for Parimatch. We are very excited for the upcoming cricket season, where devoted followers will be able to get closer to his perspective on the game and witness a player who has shaped cricket,” commented the Parimatch Press Office.

Fans will have the chance to participate in live discussions, ask questions, and explore the game from a player’s perspective, connecting directly with the excitement of top-level cricket. The cricket community can follow Eoin on Parimatch’ social media for expert takes, match insights, and behind-the-scenes moments during the Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League season. Together, they celebrate the spirit of cricket while giving fans a front-row seat to the action and the minds behind the game.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of sports and online gaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world’s top athletes and sporting organizations. Parimatch is the Official Partner of the Joburg Super Kings, a leading team in the SA20 league. Trinidadian Sunil Narine, Australian David Warner and South African Jonty Rhodes, cricket legends, proudly represent the brand as ambassadors. Parimatch is also the Official Partner of iconic football clubs Manchester United and Leeds United. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading betting brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

