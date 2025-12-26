LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Popstar Season Is Here: Kabbir Khan Shines Bright in "Sheeshe De Glass"

Popstar Season Is Here: Kabbir Khan Shines Bright in "Sheeshe De Glass"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: December 26, 2025 14:33:03 IST

Popstar Season Is Here: Kabbir Khan Shines Bright in "Sheeshe De Glass"

New Delhi [India], December 26: This Christmas, the music scene gets a glamorous gift as Kabbir Khan steps into full popstar mode with his latest video song “Sheeshe De Glass,” now officially out on RDC Studio. The track doesn’t just mark a new release—it signals the arrival of a confident, stylish performer who knows how to command the screen with ease and attitude.

From the very first frame, Kabbir Khan captures attention with his striking screen presence. Effortlessly blending charm with swagger, he delivers a performance that feels both contemporary and star-driven. His expressions, body language, and overall confidence elevate the song, making it visually engaging and musically impactful. It’s clear that Kabbir isn’t just performing a song—he’s living the popstar persona.

One of the standout aspects of Sheeshe De Glass is Kabbir Khan’s look. Sporting sharp, trend-forward styling, he brings a fresh and polished aesthetic that perfectly complements the song’s vibe. Whether it’s the sleek outfits, confident attitude, or effortless transitions between performance and attitude shots, Kabbir’s look adds a strong aspirational element to the video. He looks every bit the modern pop icon audiences love to watch.

The video itself is mounted on a stylish scale, with glossy visuals and a festive energy that aligns well with its Christmas release. Kabbir Khan remains the focal point throughout, ensuring that viewers stay connected to his performance from start to finish. His screen dominance makes Sheeshe De Glass feel less like a typical music video and more like a popstar showcase.

With Sheeshe De Glass, Kabbir Khan takes a decisive step forward in carving his space in the music and pop culture landscape. The song reinforces his growing popularity and proves that he has both the look and performance strength to carry big, glamorous projects. As the popstar season officially begins, Kabbir Khan is clearly one name audiences will be seeing—and hearing—a lot more of.

Watch the official music video for “Sheeshe De Glass” here: https://youtu.be/9HE5BJ4NfaE?si=J6MENqIbv8MpuLSC

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 2:33 PM IST
Popstar Season Is Here: Kabbir Khan Shines Bright in “Sheeshe De Glass”

