LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 25, 2025 15:03:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25: Mumbai Meteors defeated the Goa Guardians 15-8, 15-8, 16-14 to book a spot in the final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Shubham Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match. Mumbai will play the winner of the second semifinal between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Ahmedabad Defenders.

Goa showcased their attacking intent early on with Nathaniel Dickinson’s spike and Rohit Yadav’s power-packed serve. But Goa’s defence struggled against consistent attacks from Mumbai’s Shubham Chaudhary and Amit Gulia. Dickinson’s spike helped Goa win the super point, but Mumbai’s disciplined formation edged the Meteors ahead.

Prince tried to counter-attack for Goa from the middle zone, but Karthik kept Mumbai stable. Smart play from Shubham minimised Mumbai’s errors. Goa made a change in formation, bringing on setter Aravind to turn the momentum. A super serve from L.M. Manoj provided a moment to celebrate for the Guardians. But Prince’s overhit shot cost Goa a super point, helping Mumbai take a two-set lead.

Amit’s super serve continued Mumbai’s dominance while adding more pressure on Goa’s shoulders. Petter Ostvik won the battle against Prince in the third set, helping Mumbai dominate the middle zone. Vikram won a super point, giving a glimmer of hope to the Goa fans. But just when it looked like Goa would be able to fight back, Karthik blocked Chirag Yadav’s spike, helping his side win the game and reach the final.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s 121 And Virat Kohli’s 74 Steer India To Consolation Victory In 3rd ODI, Check Top Highlights Here

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Lionel Messi’s India Match Delayed, Check When The Match Is Scheduled

Rohit Sharma Smashes 33rd ODI Century Against Australia, Sydney Crowd Erupts With Joy! Sharma Breaks These Records..

Bagnaia wins Malaysia sprint as Alex Marquez seals championship runner-up spot

LATEST NEWS

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Cricket-Rohit and Kohli bid likely farewell to Australia as winners

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

US TREASURY OFFICIAL: TALKS WITH CHINA CONCLUDED FOR SATURDAY, VERY CONSTRUCTIVE

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests

Left-wing Connolly set to win Irish presidency as opponents concede

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

QUICK LINKS