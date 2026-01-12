LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Raasra Entertainment's Raasra OTT Launching in June 2026 as a Major Opportunity for Independent Filmmakers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 12, 2026 17:48:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: Raasra Entertainment is an Indian film production and distribution company. The company is slowly building its place in Bollywood and regional cinema. Over the years, the company has focused on stories that connect with everyday people, not just on big budgets. With experience in handling films across languages and markets, Raasra Entertainment understands how hard it is for new producers to find the right platform. This understanding is now shaping its next big step. The company is preparing to launch Raasra OTT, an Indian OTT platform designed to support beginner producers and serious artists who need visibility. The Raasra OTT platform will launch in June 2026.

Raasra OTT is being planned as more than just another streaming app. The main aim is to create space for new and beginner producers who struggle to get their work released. Many good films and web projects never reach audiences due to a lack of support or big names. Raasra OTT wants to change this by offering a fair launch platform. It will also support art-focused producers who believe in content-driven cinema. By focusing on quality storytelling, Raasra OTT hopes to give audiences fresh stories while giving creators a real chance.

One strong motive behind Raasra OTT is to stream content in every major Indian language. The platform aims to respect India’s language diversity. They want to reach audiences beyond metro cities. By supporting films and shows in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and other regional languages, Raasra OTT aims to ensure stories travel without language barriers. This approach also helps regional creators get national visibility. Over the years, Raasra Entertainment has built industry trust and has worked with well-known actors like Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, and Raviteja, which reflects its growing presence across Indian cinema.

Raasra Entertainment has been active in film projects, demonstrating its growing reach. The company has worked on well-known and successful films in the South Indian film industry. The company has also contributed to projects within Bollywood. Raasra Entertainment has done collaborations with established production partners and experienced artists. This experience has helped the company develop a strong understanding of diverse audience preferences. This experience gives Raasra a strong understanding of global viewers. This exposure is expected to help Raasra OTT attract not only Indian audiences but also viewers who enjoy Indian content abroad.

The Indian OTT market is crowded, but many platforms focus mainly on known faces and high-budget shows. Raasra OTT aims to fill the gap for honest cinema and new talent. By supporting beginner producers and content-rich projects, the platform can bring fresh energy to digital entertainment. Raasra Entertainment believes that strong stories still matter. With its history in film production, regional cinema, and international distribution, the company is now ready to take a bold digital step. Raasra OTT could become a meaningful space for creators who believe in art and effort.

For more information, please visit: https://www.raasraet.com/ott  & https://www.raasraet.com/projects

PNN Entertainment

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 5:48 PM IST
