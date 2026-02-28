Stars Shine with Dance and Comedy at Mumbai’s First “True Vertical Awards”

Hiten Tejwani and Stuti Winkle Win Best Actor and Best Actress Titles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: The entertainment world witnessed a unique milestone today as the True Vertical Awards concluded on a high note at the Thakur International School Auditorium in Kandivali. As the market for vertical micro-dramas expands rapidly—boasting over 200 million subscribers and more than 50 platforms actively producing content—this format has transformed into a global powerhouse within just a few years.

Recognizing this growing craze, Mohammad Shamim Faridi of True Dreams Entertainment organized these awards to honor excellence in the vertical micro-drama space. Under the banner of True Dreams Entertainment, the event created history by becoming the first of its kind.

Key Highlights of the Winners’ Circle

Best Actor: Hiten Tejwani (for Aakhri Rasta on Quick TV)

Best Actress: Stuti Winkle (for Love Shaadi Dhokha)

Best Negative Role (Female): Sonalika Prasad (for Manmohini)

Best Negative Role (Male): Rishi Ingle (for Double Trap, Alright tv)

Best Supporting Actor: Dadhi Pandey (for Beta Bana Billionaire on Quick TV)

Best Child Artist: Kiara (for Chaalbaaz on Quick TV)

Technical and Regional Excellence

The awards also recognized the backbone of the industry:

Best Production House: True Dreams Entertainment

Best Director (National): Neeraj Gupta

Best Action Drama Series: Vidhata Ki Wapsi on Quick TV

Best VFX: Valmiki Films (Amar Yoddha on Quick TV)

Best Writer: Vikas Mahto (Chaalbaaz on Quick TV)

Regional Stars: Dishant Guliya dost bani sautan on stage & Monika Sharma tabah Tere ishq me (Haryanvi), Ankit Bhardwaj & Bhumi Gaur (Rajasthani), and Urgesh Prasad Ujala (Best Bhojpuri Director), best highest viewer series Gold Digger kahin ki on story TV.

A Night of Glitz and Glamour

The evening commenced with a soulful Ganpati song performance, followed by a series of high-energy acts choreographed by Irshad Khan and his team. The event was hosted by Star actor anchor Tarun Khanna and Beautyful Gorgeous actress Aman Sandhu, with star actor Hiten Tejwani frequently joining them on stage to entertain the audience with his wit.

Prominent industry figures such as Abhay Sinha (IMPAA), Sachin Tyagi, Maninee De, and Dadhi Pandey graced the occasion. Renowned TV star Waqar Shaikh, who attended as a guest, expressed his excitement:”I haven’t done a vertical show yet, but seeing this energy, I am highly inspired. I hope to work in this format soon and return next year not just to present an award, but to win one.”

Laughter and Entertainment

The audience was kept in splits by stand-up comedians Rahman Khan and Rajiv Nigam. Meanwhile, actors like Naina Chhabra, Smriti khanna, Ashish Mishra, Vasant Kumar, Rishikesh ingle and Srishti Gupta delivered stellar performances that made the night memorable. In a heartwarming gesture, the awards also honored Spot Boys, acknowledging their vital contribution to the industry.

Shamim Faridi concluded by announcing that the entire award show will soon be available for viewers to stream on a vertical platform.

View his message here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPcEliIX2KA

