Surat Indoor Stadium Comes Alive as V N Godhani School Hosts Grand Annual Function

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25: V. N. Godhani English School, located in the Katargam area of Surat, organized its grand Annual Function for the academic year 2024–25 on December 24, 2025, at the Surat Indoor Stadium. The event was celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm, showcasing a beautiful blend of education, values, and Indian culture.

The programme was graced by the presence of Surat Mayor Shri Daxshesh Mavani, Member of Parliament Shri Mukesh Dalal, and Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kishorsinh Chavda as chief guests. The event gained further prestige with the presence of Padma Shri Mathurbhai Savani and Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia, along with other eminent dignitaries.

On this occasion, students who secured A and A+ grades in the previous board examinations were honoured with cheques. Students of Standard 6 who qualified in the Godhani Pratibha Scholarship Examination and received a three-year fee waiver were also felicitated. Additionally, students from all standards who achieved A+ grades in the annual examinations and were granted a one-year fee waiver were honoured on stage.

The main attraction of the annual function was the cultural performances presented by nearly 1,600 students. Performances based on Indian festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Uttarayan, Navratri, Janmashtami, and Durga Puja, along with themes like agriculture, diamond and textile industries, and patriotism, deeply impressed the audience and dignitaries alike.

The students were trained through the dedicated efforts of teachers under the inspiring guidance of school trust president Shri Govindkaka, along with Shrimati Madhaviben and Mayuriben. The programme was conducted under the leadership of Director Shri Bhaveshbhai Lathiya and Principal Divyaben Gajjar.

The event truly reflected the spirit of the school’s guiding philosophy:

“That institution where education and culture flourish, and which lights the lamp of a bright future, is worthy of reverence.”

The annual function remained a memorable experience for everyone present.

It is noteworthy that V. N. Godhani is an educational institution that imparts moral and spiritual values along with academics. Daily rituals such as Yagna, recitation of chapters from the Bhagavad Gita, and chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa are an integral part of students’ routine, reinforcing the school’s commitment to holistic education.

PNN Education