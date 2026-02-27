LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 27, 2026 16:51:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26:Music giant T-Series has unveiled ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’, a Gujarati romantic music video featuring Bollywood singers Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar in their first-ever collaboration. The melodious duet brings together two expressive voices in a song that celebrates love through poetic lyrics and a rich musical arrangement.

With its signature scale and reach, T-Series has positioned the song as a strong addition to its growing regional catalogue. ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’ highlights the effortless synergy between the two singers, whose voices complement each other beautifully, weaving warmth and emotional depth into the melody.

You Might Be Interested In

The composition by master composer Mayuresh Pai carries a refined musical sensibility, allowing the song to flow with grace and feeling. The lyrics, penned by Chirag Tripathi, are steeped in romance and sincerity, capturing the essence of love with poetic simplicity. Together, the melody and words create a track that feels intimate yet emotionally powerful.

Adding further richness to Shubham Saurabh’s musical arrangement is the violin by young maestro Manas Kumar and the guitar by industry favourite Sanjoy Das. Their musical contributions lend texture and emotional layering, enhancing the overall presentation of the song.

 

 

The music video, presented by T-Series, is set within a recording studio and has been aesthetically crafted to focus on expression and chemistry rather than elaborate sets. Directors Pratham Chourasiya and Nayan Pachori have created an engaging visual narrative that keeps viewers connected to the emotional journey of the duet throughout the song.

For Sumeet Tappoo, the Gujarati romantic duet adds another dimension to a repertoire that spans Bollywood, devotional music, and international live performances. Recognised as a Bollywood singer known for his melody-driven approach and emotional sincerity, Tappoo has consistently delivered songs that prioritise soulful depth and musical quality. Over the years, he has built a strong presence across languages and genres, while also linking his performances to humanitarian initiatives that support free healthcare causes in India and abroad.

With ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’, T-Series continues to reinforce its commitment to regional music, bringing together two accomplished voices in a collaboration that showcases romance, melody, and refined musical craftsmanship for Gujarati audiences.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

The Afterglow: Inside the 7th Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Parimatch Partners with Cricket Superstar and Game Changer Eoin Morgan

Big Relief For The Kerala Story 2: The ‘Love Jihad’ Saga Soon To Hit Screens After High Court Bench Lifts Stay On Release

LATEST NEWS

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

OnePlus 15T To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera, Check All Details And Launch Date

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’
T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’
T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’
T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

QUICK LINKS