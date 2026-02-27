T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26:Music giant T-Series has unveiled ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’, a Gujarati romantic music video featuring Bollywood singers Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar in their first-ever collaboration. The melodious duet brings together two expressive voices in a song that celebrates love through poetic lyrics and a rich musical arrangement.

With its signature scale and reach, T-Series has positioned the song as a strong addition to its growing regional catalogue. ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’ highlights the effortless synergy between the two singers, whose voices complement each other beautifully, weaving warmth and emotional depth into the melody.

The composition by master composer Mayuresh Pai carries a refined musical sensibility, allowing the song to flow with grace and feeling. The lyrics, penned by Chirag Tripathi, are steeped in romance and sincerity, capturing the essence of love with poetic simplicity. Together, the melody and words create a track that feels intimate yet emotionally powerful.

Adding further richness to Shubham Saurabh’s musical arrangement is the violin by young maestro Manas Kumar and the guitar by industry favourite Sanjoy Das. Their musical contributions lend texture and emotional layering, enhancing the overall presentation of the song.