Home > Business News > Who Is Saurabh Jain? Livspace Co-Founder Quits After 11 Years, Company Lays Off 1,000 Employees Amid AI Shift – What's Happening Inside

Who Is Saurabh Jain? Livspace Co-Founder Quits After 11 Years, Company Lays Off 1,000 Employees Amid AI Shift – What's Happening Inside

Bengaluru-based home interiors platform Livspace has laid off around 1,000 employees as companies pivot toward an AI-driven operational model. The restructuring also coincides with co-founder Saurabh Jain stepping down as CEO after nearly 11 years.

Livspace lays off 1,000 staff amid AI shift as co-founder Saurabh Jain steps down as CEO after nearly 11 years at the company. Photos: X.
Livspace lays off 1,000 staff amid AI shift as co-founder Saurabh Jain steps down as CEO after nearly 11 years at the company. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 21, 2026 14:38:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Saurabh Jain? Livspace Co-Founder Quits After 11 Years, Company Lays Off 1,000 Employees Amid AI Shift – What’s Happening Inside

Home interiors platform Livspace has joined the shift that artificial intelligence is reshaping in workplaces beyond the technology sector. The Bengaluru-based startup, backed by global investment firm KKR, has laid off around 1,000 employees as part of a broader transition toward an AI-driven operational model.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the layoffs account for nearly 12 per cent of the company’s total workforce.  

Why Livspace Laid Off Around Employees

With companies worldwide accelerating AI adoption to boost efficiency and productivity, Livspace appears to be following a similar trajectory. A company spokesperson told Moneycontrol, “as we look at the next phase of our growth, we are fundamentally reorganizing our internal operations to become an AI-native agentic organization.”

The spokesperson also clarified that the restructuring should not be viewed purely as cost reduction:

“To be clear, this isn’t a reactive cost-cut. It’s a strategic reallocation of resources.”

However, the report, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that layoffs were partly intended to reduce expenses and increase reliance on AI in place of certain human roles.

Livspace Co-Founder Saurabh Jain Steps Down as CEO

Amid the restructuring, co-founder Saurabh Jain has stepped down from his role as CEO. In a LinkedIn post, Jain indicated he would soon begin a new venture but did not directly link his exit to the layoffs.

“After more than a decade building Livspace, I’m stepping into my next chapter with pride in what we’ve created and clarity about what lies ahead,” Jain wrote.

Reflecting on the company’s origins, he added, “Home interiors in India could be built differently.”

He described the journey that followed as one marked by conviction and resilience:

“What followed was a journey of conviction, resilience, hard calls, and extraordinary people. From early uncertainty to building a category-defining company, this experience has shaped me in ways I’ll carry forever.”

Who is Livspace Co-Founder Saurabh Jain?

Jain expressed appreciation for colleagues and stakeholders who contributed to the company’s growth.

“I’m deeply grateful to the teams, partners, board members, and homeowners who trusted us and built this alongside me. What stands today is a reflection of collective grit and shared ambition. I will always cheer for Livspace and remain deeply optimistic about its future. As we say, I will always remain a proud Spacer, forever! Ramakant Sharma and Anuj S.”

He also hinted at his next plans, “As I take a brief pause to reflect, I’m also working on something new, a space I’ve been thinking about deeply. I’ll share more soon. Sometimes you have to close a meaningful chapter,  not because the story ends, but because a bigger one is ready to begin.”

Jain, a B.Tech graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, joined the e-commerce-focused interior design company in 2015 and announced his departure after nearly 11 years with the organisation. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 2:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: aiai newsbusiness newslayoffsLivspaceLivspace layoffsSaurabh Jain

Who Is Saurabh Jain? Livspace Co-Founder Quits After 11 Years, Company Lays Off 1,000 Employees Amid AI Shift – What’s Happening Inside

Who Is Saurabh Jain? Livspace Co-Founder Quits After 11 Years, Company Lays Off 1,000 Employees Amid AI Shift – What’s Happening Inside
Who Is Saurabh Jain? Livspace Co-Founder Quits After 11 Years, Company Lays Off 1,000 Employees Amid AI Shift – What’s Happening Inside
Who Is Saurabh Jain? Livspace Co-Founder Quits After 11 Years, Company Lays Off 1,000 Employees Amid AI Shift – What’s Happening Inside
Who Is Saurabh Jain? Livspace Co-Founder Quits After 11 Years, Company Lays Off 1,000 Employees Amid AI Shift – What’s Happening Inside

QUICK LINKS