8th Pay Commission Pay Hike: Minimum Basic Salary to Rise From Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000?

8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Central government employees could see big changes in their salaries and benefits if the latest demands for the 8th Pay Commission are approved. A draft committee of the National Council (JCM) has submitted its final proposal, which suggests what changes should be made from 2026, according to a report. The proposals include increasing the basic salary of employees, improving pension security, and giving better allowances to match rising living costs and the changing needs of families. The 8th Pay Commission was announced in January last year, and its Terms of Reference were issued in November. Since then, there has been a lot of discussion about salary hikes, arrears, and possible changes in the pension system.

What is the 8th Pay Commission?



The Pay Commission is a government body that is set up every 10 years to review and update the salaries, allowances, and pensions of central government employees and retired staff. It also looks at how these changes will affect retirement benefits, contributions, and overall government spending. The current panel is the 8th Pay Commission formed by the central government since Independence.

How 8th Pay Commission Makes Decision?

The 8th Pay Commission is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members on the panel are Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.

The panel will take feedback from employee unions, labour groups, government ministries, pension organisations, and other stakeholders. On the basis of their inputs, it will decide the new salary structure, allowances, and pension system for employees and retirees.

What Big Changes are in the Salary Structure?

The 18th Pay Commission report suggests making the current pay system simpler by reducing the 18 pay levels under the 7th Pay Commission to just seven broader levels. This change is expected to make promotions easier and reduce delays in career growth.

According to the proposal, salaries could increase significantly. For example, the lowest pay level, which currently starts at Rs 18,000, could move up to Rs 69,000. Similarly, the next levels could see minimum pay rising to Rs 83,200 and Rs 1.12 lakh after merging existing levels. Mid-level employees may see their basic pay starting from around Rs 1.35 lakh to over Rs 2.15 lakh, depending on their position. For higher levels, the same fitment factor would apply, ensuring a uniform increase across the board, the report mentioned.

Which means the new systems now aim to have fewer labels but higher starting salaries at each stage. And right now, employees are divided into 18 levels based on their roles:

Level 1: Entry-level / Group D employees; Levels 2–9: Group C employees; Levels 10–12: Group B employees; and Levels 13–18: Group A employees

What Changes Will We See in Pension, Promotions, and Job Benefits?

One of the key demands is to bring back the Old Pension Scheme for employees who joined after January 1, 2004. The committee has also suggested that the pension should be set at 67% of the last salary, while the family pension should be 50%.

The draft also focuses on better career growth. What it recommends is that every employee should get at least five promotions or financial upgrades during a 30-year service period. It also suggests that pensions should be revised every five years.

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