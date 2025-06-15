Adani Group’s Haifa Port Unaffected As Iran And Israel Trade Missiles

Shrapnel Found At Chemical Terminal, No Injuries Reported
According to sources familiar with the matter, shrapnel from the missile strikes fell within the chemical terminal of the Haifa port. Additional projectiles landed at the nearby oil refinery. Authorities confirmed there were no injuries in these areas. A piece of interceptor shrapnel was also discovered at Kishan West within Haifa port, but it did not cause any harm. “There are eight ships in the port now, cargo operations are normal,” a source said, emphasizing the port’s operational stability. Adani Ports did not immediately issue a public statement regarding the incident.
Haifa Port’s Strategic Importance And Adani’s Stake
Ongoing Conflict Between Iran And Israel Raises Regional Tensions
The missile attack followed Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear, missile, and military facilities earlier on Friday. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Israel. The two nations exchanged strikes for a third consecutive day on Sunday, intensifying fears of a prolonged regional conflict. Iran reported that Israel targeted two major oil refineries, potentially threatening Iran’s already sanctioned energy sector. Some Iranian missiles bypassed Israeli air defenses, striking buildings deep inside Israel. The escalating confrontation continues to draw global attention due to its potential impact on international oil markets.
