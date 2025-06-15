Adani Group’s Haifa Port Unaffected As Iran And Israel Trade Missiles

The Haifa port in Israel, operated by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, remained completely unaffected by the recent Iranian ballistic missile attack. Cargo operations at the Adani-operated port continued smoothly without any disruption. Sources confirmed that eight ships are currently docked at the port, and cargo handling activities are progressing as usual. The Iranian missile strike, launched late Saturday night, specifically targeted Israel’s Haifa port and a nearby oil refinery in response to earlier Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites. However, despite the missile threat and the impact on nearby areas, the Adani port sustained no damage. A piece of interceptor shrapnel was found at the Kishan West section of the Haifa port, but there were no injuries reported. Port operations remained completely normal, according to officials. Adani Ports has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, but the seamless continuation of cargo operations reflects the port’s resilience and stability. False. https://t.co/ZuvzY5Uvj5 — Jugeshinder Robbie Singh (@jugeshinder) June 15, 2025

Shrapnel Found At Chemical Terminal, No Injuries Reported

According to sources familiar with the matter, shrapnel from the missile strikes fell within the chemical terminal of the Haifa port. Additional projectiles landed at the nearby oil refinery. Authorities confirmed there were no injuries in these areas. A piece of interceptor shrapnel was also discovered at Kishan West within Haifa port, but it did not cause any harm. “There are eight ships in the port now, cargo operations are normal,” a source said, emphasizing the port’s operational stability. Adani Ports did not immediately issue a public statement regarding the incident.

Haifa Port’s Strategic Importance And Adani’s Stake

Haifa port remains a vital maritime hub for Israel, managing over 30 percent of the nation’s imports. The Adani Group holds a commanding 70 percent stake in the port, which, while strategically significant, accounts for less than 2 percent of the total volume handled by Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ). Despite this, Haifa contributes about 5 percent to APSEZ’s overall revenue. The port continues to operate efficiently, maintaining its crucial role in supporting Israel’s trade and supply chain, even amid regional tensions. APSEZ, with a diversified cargo portfolio, handles a total volume of 10.57 million tonnes across its global network, showcasing its strong operational footprint beyond Haifa.

Ongoing Conflict Between Iran And Israel Raises Regional Tensions

The missile attack followed Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear, missile, and military facilities earlier on Friday. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Israel. The two nations exchanged strikes for a third consecutive day on Sunday, intensifying fears of a prolonged regional conflict. Iran reported that Israel targeted two major oil refineries, potentially threatening Iran’s already sanctioned energy sector. Some Iranian missiles bypassed Israeli air defenses, striking buildings deep inside Israel. The escalating confrontation continues to draw global attention due to its potential impact on international oil markets.

(With Inputs From PTI)

