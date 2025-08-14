LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani One and ICICI Bank Redefine Airport Lounge Access Across India Through Digital Transformation

Adani One and ICICI Bank Redefine Airport Lounge Access Across India Through Digital Transformation

A strategic partnership between Adani One and ICICI Bank is transforming airport lounge access in India through a digital-first model offering real-time availability, seamless entry, personalised services and integrated loyalty benefits for travellers.

Adani One and ICICI Bank are streamlining airport lounge access with real-time availability, digital entry and personalised services for frequent flyers. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
Adani One and ICICI Bank are streamlining airport lounge access with real-time availability, digital entry and personalised services for frequent flyers. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: NewsX Digital Desk
Published: August 14, 2025 21:57:00 IST

 A strategic collaboration between Adani One and ICICI Bank is revolutionising the airport lounge experience for Indian travellers. By integrating digital solutions directly into the Adani One app, their partnership aims to offer seamless, personalised and efficient access to airport lounges, eliminating the inefficiencies traditionally associated with third-party passes and paper-based systems.

Simplified Entry, Enhanced Convenience

Through this initiative, ICICI Bank credit card holders can now gain instant access to partner lounges by linking their card to the Adani One app. This digital integration removes the need for physical coupons or multiple QR scans.

Key features of the partnership include:

  • Real-time lounge capacity updates
  • Direct digital access via ICICI Bank credentials
  • Complimentary visits and exclusive offers
  • In-app seat and meal preferences
  • On-demand concierge assistance

Travellers can now check lounge availability before arriving, allowing them to avoid overcrowded spaces and plan their airport downtime more effectively.

Personalised Comfort for Travellers

Once inside the lounge, users will benefit from a tailored experience. Preferences such as seating choice, dining selections and service requests, among other things can be set in advance through the app. The digital concierge will also be available for prompt assistance, while loyalty benefits will be automatically applied without the need for additional cards or forms.

A Loyalty-Centric Ecosystem

The collaboration also marks the beginning of a broader loyalty-driven model. According to Adani One, as part of this ecosystem, frequent flyers will not only be welcomed but also recognised. Future developments may include early upgrades, customised offers and consistent experiences across multiple airport locations.

Redefining the Airport Experience

With this digital transformation, traditional lounge access models are being replaced by intelligent, app-driven services. As paper passes and manual processes become obsolete, Adani One and ICICI Bank appear to be positioning themselves at the forefront of a more streamlined and traveller-centric future.

The latest initiative appears on path to set a new benchmark for airport hospitality in India.

