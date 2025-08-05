Adani Ports Sets Sail With 21% Jump In Q1 Revenue On Logistics, Marine Surge

Adani Ports Reports 21% Revenue Growth Led by Booming Logistics and Marine Business

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported a strong 21% year-on-year (YoY) consolidated revenue growth for Q1 FY26, driven by a twofold increase in logistics revenue and nearly a threefold jump in marine business revenue. The company posted Rs 9,126 crore revenue for April-June, up from Rs 7,560 crore a year ago. Net profit rose 7% to Rs 3,311 crore, while EBITDA grew 13% to Rs 5,495 crore. “This quarter’s 21 per cent revenue growth is anchored by extraordinary momentum in our Logistics and Marine businesses, which grew 2x and 2.9x respectively,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ. “These are reshaping the contours of our future-ready ports ecosystem,” he added.

Key Highlight

21% YoY consolidated revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Logistics revenue doubled to Rs 1,169 crore

Marine revenue nearly tripled to Rs 541 crore

Cargo handling rose 11% to 121 MMT, market share 27.8%

Krishnapatnam port recorded highest monthly cargo: 5.85 MMT

Colombo West terminal operations started under 35-year BOT

Board approved NQXT Port acquisition in Australia

Sustainability leader in CDP assessment, Zero Waste to Landfill certified

Rs 5,000 crore funds raised via 15-year debentures from LIC

Average debt maturity improved to 5.2 years, yields down by 116 bps

Strong Logistics And Marine Business Fuel Growth

Logistics revenue doubled to Rs 1,169 crore, powered by ramped-up trucking and an expanding international freight network. Marine services revenue surged to Rs 541 crore from Rs 188 crore, helped by deploying 118 vessels. APSEZ handled 121 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in Q1, marking an 11% YoY rise, with its all-India market share climbing to 27.8%. Container volumes rose 19% YoY, while Krishnapatnam port set a new record by handling 5.85 MMT in June, its highest monthly cargo volume ever. Internationally, the Haifa port in Israel posted 29% YoY growth, driven by container traffic and other cargo, delivering its best-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA since acquisition.

Expansion And Strategic Moves Shape Future

The company started operations at the fully automated Colombo West International Terminal under a 35-year BOT agreement. Dhamra Port opened a new export terminal and began building two more berths to boost capacity to 92 MMT. The board approved acquiring NQXT Port in Australia, a deep-water export terminal with 50 MTPA capacity, subject to regulatory approval. Domestic logistics operations expanded with EXIM approvals for inland container depots in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Mundra Port handled a record 3,234 TEUs in one day and loaded 23 double-stack rakes, the highest for any Indian port in a day.

Sustainability And Capital Management Highlights

APSEZ strengthened its sustainability credentials by being named a “Leader” in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment 2024 and securing Zero Waste to Landfill certification for 12 ports. ESG ratings from CRISIL, ISS, and NSE placed APSEZ among the top 15% of rated companies. The company raised Rs 5,000 crore via 15-year non-convertible debentures from LIC and launched a tender to buy back up to USD 450 million of its bonds, receiving tenders worth USD 384 million till July 29. Average debt maturity improved from 4.3 to 5.2 years, with yields falling up to 116 basis points. APSEZ reiterated its FY26 targets, driven by a growing marine fleet in MEASA and expanding logistics from “port gate to customer gate.”

(With Inouts From ANI)

