Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honored with Prestigious "40 Under 40 Lawyer Award"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 25, 2025 10:20:10 IST

New Delhi [India], December 24: Shubham Awasthi, the lawyer at the Supreme Court of India and an advocate, was named the winner of the 40 Under 40 Lawyer Award by BW Legal World, which is one of the most reputable legal awards in India. The award was given during the 6 th Anniversary of the BW Legal World 40 Under 40 Lawyers and Legal Influencers Awards 2025 in New Delhi.

Prior to the ceremony were keynote sessions and panel discussions with a retired judge of the Delhi High Court, Additional Solicitors General of India, senior advocates, policymakers and some of the top legal professionals. The event convened the up-and-coming leaders of the Indian legal and policy ecosystem and gave credit to work in the areas of corporate advisory, dispute resolution, regulatory practice, tech transactions, and cross-border mandates.

The awards this year confirmed that BW Legal World is determined to recognise merit, professional excellence and leadership in the next generation of lawyers who would shape the future of Indian law.

On this occasion, Advocate Awasthi claimed that he was selected after a strict interview process by a jury of great jurors in law. He was truly grateful that he was a winner, and he instead pointed out that the award was not only an outcome but also a duty to work harder, better and serve the profession and the society better.

Advocate Awasthi is of the opinion that lawyers play a selfless, critical role in society. According to him, daily life is controlled and influenced by law, and lawyers have to serve, coach, and guard the interests of the people. He believes, like the old time, that law is a noble career, of which integrity, humility and service are fundamental principles.

Advocate Awasthi is a postgraduate in Media and Entertainment Laws who works with various government and statutory bodies and panels. He has initiated and litigated several cases of public significance and social justice in multiple litigations and cases before the Supreme Court and other High Courts.

Advocate Awasthi appreciated the fact that Mr Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, conceived and made such events happen. He stated that such efforts are praising merit and excellence, and encourage and spur young lawyers to elevate the professionalism and play an important role in the legal fraternity.

As a humanitarian and public-spirited worker, Advocate Awasthi was appointed Deputy Secretary General – India of the World Humanitarian Drive, which is located in London. This appointment shows his dedication to the practice outside of the profession.

Advocate Awasthi is widely regarded as an example to the juniors and a stable support to the clients, and he knows his duty very well in the noble law profession, as he is very humble, focused, and ambitious.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 10:20 AM IST
QUICK LINKS