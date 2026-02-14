LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > Business > AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

AvenuesAI posts record quarterly results with 122% revenue growth, 59% profit increase, launches AI-driven payment platforms, secures regulatory approvals, and positions itself for automation-led margin expansion and compounding growth.

AvenuesAI
AvenuesAI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 14, 2026 14:30:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

AI-Powered Platform Posts Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

AvenuesAI Limited, formerly Infibeam Avenues, has announced record quarterly results, highlighting the success of its pivot to an AI-native transaction infrastructure platform. The Indian fintech company reported a 122% year-over-year revenue increase for Q3 FY26, reaching INR 23,812 million, up from INR 10,704 million during the same period last year. Net profit after tax grew 59% to INR 861 million, while total payment volume processed through the platform surged 69% year-over-year to 1,361 billion transactions.

The robust performance prompted the company to raise its full-year revenue guidance to INR 75,000–80,000 million, compared with earlier projections of INR 50,000–55,000 million. Profit targets were also revised upward to INR 2,500–2,750 million from INR 2,100–2,200 million.

You Might Be Interested In

Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Mehta emphasized the company’s transformation: “We are building compounding AI-native infrastructure where every transaction strengthens our intelligence layer and expands operating leverage.”

Strategic Rebranding and Product Launches

During the quarter, AvenuesAI completed its corporate rebranding and launched several AI-driven products. Phronetic AI introduced PayCentral.ai, India’s first agentic payment platform based on Google’s Agent Payment Protocol, enabling automated agent-to-agent transactions.

Additionally, CCAvenue CommerceAI, powered by a proprietary Model Context Protocol, allows AI agents to autonomously initiate and orchestrate payments. This represents a significant shift from manual workflows to intelligent, automated operations, positioning the company at the forefront of autonomous commerce.

Regulatory Approvals and Market Expansion

AvenuesAI also strengthened its regulatory credentials. The Reserve Bank of India granted an offline payment aggregator license, allowing point-of-sale services alongside its online payment gateway. Furthermore, the International Financial Services Centres Authority provided in-principle approval for the company to operate as a payment service provider in Gujarat’s GIFT City special economic zone.

Margin Expansion and Future Outlook

EBITDA margins expanded to 66% of net revenue, up from 56% in the previous year, driven by operating leverage and a higher-margin mix of AI platform services. CEO Vishwas Patel noted, “Our platform architecture is now unified across consumers, merchants, compliance, and AI orchestration. Growth is compounding, not linear.”

Management projects further AI-driven monetization and automation-led margin expansion in the next fiscal year, solidifying AvenuesAI’s position as a leading AI-native fintech platform in India.

(This Article Has Been Syndicated From ANI)

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: agentic paymentsAI infrastructureAI payment platformAI-driven fintechautomationautonomous transactionsAvenuesAICCAvenue CommerceAIdigital-paymentsfintech IndiaGIFT CityIndian fintechInfibeam Avenuesmargin expansionquarterly earningsRBI licenserevenue-growth

RELATED News

The Weekend On Dalal Street: From Trade Euphoria To AI Panic – How Last Week’s Rollercoaster Sets The Stage For Monday’s Stock Market Moves

Henley Passport Index 2026: India Jumps to 75th Rank — Check Top 10 Powerful Passports and Why India Lost These Two Countires

Poulomi Pavini Shukla Redefines What Legal Reform Looks Like in Modern India

Who Is Jane Fraser-Citigroup Raises CEO’s Pay To Record $42 Million-Check Her Net Worth

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

LATEST NEWS

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor In Arun Matheswaran’s ‘DC’: First Intense Sneak Peek Shocks Fans

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

US Used AI To Capture Nicolás Maduro? Secret Role Of Anthropic’s Claude In High-Risk Military Raid Revealed

Big Relief for Delhi NCR Commuters: Union Cabinet Approves Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension to Sector 142

More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

India vs Pakistan T20I Rivalry: How the Iconic 2007 Durban Bowl-Out Ignited Cricket’s Greatest Showdown

Samsung ‘Wide Fold’ Spotted Online: Will It Take On Apple iPhone Fold? Check Specs, Features And Launch Timeline

What is ELF? PM Modi Lands C-130J At Strategic Airstrip In Assam, Big Worry For Bangladesh, China As ₹100-Crore Emergency Runway Project Boosts IAF Strike Capabilities

‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Row Returns? Yuzvendra Chahal Faces Backlash After Ad Hints At Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Netizens Slam Campaign As ‘Cringe’

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump
AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump
AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump
AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

QUICK LINKS