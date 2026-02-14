AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

AI-Powered Platform Posts Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

AvenuesAI Limited, formerly Infibeam Avenues, has announced record quarterly results, highlighting the success of its pivot to an AI-native transaction infrastructure platform. The Indian fintech company reported a 122% year-over-year revenue increase for Q3 FY26, reaching INR 23,812 million, up from INR 10,704 million during the same period last year. Net profit after tax grew 59% to INR 861 million, while total payment volume processed through the platform surged 69% year-over-year to 1,361 billion transactions.

The robust performance prompted the company to raise its full-year revenue guidance to INR 75,000–80,000 million, compared with earlier projections of INR 50,000–55,000 million. Profit targets were also revised upward to INR 2,500–2,750 million from INR 2,100–2,200 million.

Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Mehta emphasized the company’s transformation: “We are building compounding AI-native infrastructure where every transaction strengthens our intelligence layer and expands operating leverage.”

Strategic Rebranding and Product Launches

During the quarter, AvenuesAI completed its corporate rebranding and launched several AI-driven products. Phronetic AI introduced PayCentral.ai, India’s first agentic payment platform based on Google’s Agent Payment Protocol, enabling automated agent-to-agent transactions.

Additionally, CCAvenue CommerceAI, powered by a proprietary Model Context Protocol, allows AI agents to autonomously initiate and orchestrate payments. This represents a significant shift from manual workflows to intelligent, automated operations, positioning the company at the forefront of autonomous commerce.

Regulatory Approvals and Market Expansion

AvenuesAI also strengthened its regulatory credentials. The Reserve Bank of India granted an offline payment aggregator license, allowing point-of-sale services alongside its online payment gateway. Furthermore, the International Financial Services Centres Authority provided in-principle approval for the company to operate as a payment service provider in Gujarat’s GIFT City special economic zone.

Margin Expansion and Future Outlook

EBITDA margins expanded to 66% of net revenue, up from 56% in the previous year, driven by operating leverage and a higher-margin mix of AI platform services. CEO Vishwas Patel noted, “Our platform architecture is now unified across consumers, merchants, compliance, and AI orchestration. Growth is compounding, not linear.”

Management projects further AI-driven monetization and automation-led margin expansion in the next fiscal year, solidifying AvenuesAI’s position as a leading AI-native fintech platform in India.

