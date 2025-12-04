LIVE TV
Home > Business > Airtel & Nokia Power India’s Tech Future: Developers To Tap 5G, AI, And Edge Via Network As Code

Airtel & Nokia Power India’s Tech Future: Developers To Tap 5G, AI, And Edge Via Network As Code

Nokia and Bharti Airtel partner to open Airtel’s network to developers via Nokia’s Network as Code platform, enabling APIs for 5G, AI, edge computing, innovation, and new revenue streams in India.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 4, 2025 13:28:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nokia Partners with Airtel to Open Network Capabilities to Developers Across India

Telecom Innovation Through Network APIs

Nokia has teamed up with Bharti Airtel to make the operator’s network capabilities accessible to developers and enterprises nationwide. The collaboration leverages Nokia’s Network as Code platform and a dedicated developer portal, allowing third-party innovators to tap into Airtel’s pan-India network. Through this initiative, developers and businesses can access network functions via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) on a subscription basis, enabling the creation of advanced digital solutions that utilize 5G, AI, and edge computing technologies.

Simplifying Network Access For Developers

The platform aims to simplify complex telecom operations, allowing developers to integrate network functions without deep technical expertise. Following successful pilot trials, the program will expand to a broader set of participants, including system integrators and enterprises. The move is expected to generate new revenue streams for Airtel while fostering innovation across the Indian digital ecosystem.

Strategic Milestone For Nokia’s Global Initiative

This partnership marks a key step for Nokia’s Network as Code initiative, which seeks to streamline network access and monetization for telecom providers worldwide. Arvind Khurana, Head of Cloud and Network Services, India, said the initiative highlights Nokia’s commitment to helping telecom operators leverage their networks for innovation and revenue generation. Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha added that the collaboration reinforces the company’s vision of building a future-ready, developer-friendly ecosystem. Globally, the Network as Code platform already includes over 60 partners spanning telecommunications providers, AI and data centre firms, CPaaS providers, systems integrators, and independent software vendors.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 1:26 PM IST
Tags: 5G developer platformAI edge computingAirtel developer portalAirtel network APIsenterprise APIsNetwork as Code Indianetwork monetizationNokia Airtel partnershipsystem integrators Indiatelecom innovation India

QUICK LINKS