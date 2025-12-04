Airtel & Nokia Power India’s Tech Future: Developers To Tap 5G, AI, And Edge Via Network As Code

Nokia Partners with Airtel to Open Network Capabilities to Developers Across India
Telecom Innovation Through Network APIs
Nokia has teamed up with Bharti Airtel to make the operator’s network capabilities accessible to developers and enterprises nationwide. The collaboration leverages Nokia’s Network as Code platform and a dedicated developer portal, allowing third-party innovators to tap into Airtel’s pan-India network. Through this initiative, developers and businesses can access network functions via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) on a subscription basis, enabling the creation of advanced digital solutions that utilize 5G, AI, and edge computing technologies.
Simplifying Network Access For Developers
The platform aims to simplify complex telecom operations, allowing developers to integrate network functions without deep technical expertise. Following successful pilot trials, the program will expand to a broader set of participants, including system integrators and enterprises. The move is expected to generate new revenue streams for Airtel while fostering innovation across the Indian digital ecosystem.
Strategic Milestone For Nokia’s Global Initiative
This partnership marks a key step for Nokia’s Network as Code initiative, which seeks to streamline network access and monetization for telecom providers worldwide. Arvind Khurana, Head of Cloud and Network Services, India, said the initiative highlights Nokia’s commitment to helping telecom operators leverage their networks for innovation and revenue generation. Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha added that the collaboration reinforces the company’s vision of building a future-ready, developer-friendly ecosystem. Globally, the Network as Code platform already includes over 60 partners spanning telecommunications providers, AI and data centre firms, CPaaS providers, systems integrators, and independent software vendors.
(With Inputs From ANI)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.