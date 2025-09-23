LIVE TV
ALERT: Diwali Mega Sale Is LIVE FOR ALL! Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 – Jaw-Dropping Discounts on Tech, Home Appliances And More!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings huge discounts on laptops, TVs, smartwatches, appliances, and more. Enjoy bank offers, lightning deals, and top brand offers for a joyful Diwali shopping experience.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 23, 2025 00:42:12 IST

The wait is finally over! The Great Indian Festival Sale by Amazon is coming through, and it is larger than ever. It is the right moment when all the tech lovers, home enthusiasts, and those who love deals can enjoy amazing discounts on an extensive assortment of products. Whether it is a laptop, tablet, smartwatch, or TV, washing machine, refrigerator, and vacuum cleaner, one will find something related to the home and their budget.

Need to upgrade your gadgets or a special gift for your loved ones during Diwali? Now is the best time! There is also an opportunity to have additional bank benefits, lightning deals, and exclusive discounts on such leading brands as Apple, Samsung, LG, and others. These offers are meant to ensure that shopping is not hard, but amusing and very rewarding.

Suppose you had the latest tech in your home or office at prices that cannot be beaten, that is exciting, right? The deals, which go hand in hand with the festivities, will not last long and will run out of stock quickly. Therefore, immerse yourself in the festival of offers, browse through the deals, and carry happiness, joy, and fantastic gadgets with you and your family this Diwali!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Bank Offers During the Sale

  • SBI Debit And Other Credit Cards: Extra 10% instant discount on eligible purchases.
    • Minimum order: ₹5,000 for regular items, ₹2,500 for groceries.
    • Applies to full payments and EMI on credit cards (not Amazon Pay Balance).
    • Can be used multiple times with per-transaction and overall limits.
    • Stackable with other deals for bigger savings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals

  • Laptop Deals

    • Up to 45% off on laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer.

    • Suitable for students, gamers, and professionals.

    • Additional bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange benefits available.

  • Tablet Deals

    • Up to 60% off on tablets including Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Apple iPads, Lenovo, Xiaomi.

    • Ideal for work, learning, entertainment, and gaming.

  • TV Deals

    • Up to 50% off on TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus, Xiaomi.

    • Features include 4K UHD, OLED, smart TVs with voice control and immersive audio.

  • Refrigerator Deals

    • Up to 50% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Godrej.

    • Options include single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and smart models.

  • Smartwatch Deals

    • Up to 80% off on smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Fire-Boltt, Noise, boAt.

    • Features include fitness tracking, sleek designs, and long battery life.

  • Air Conditioner Deals

    • Up to 60% off on ACs from LG, Samsung, Daikin, Voltas, Panasonic.

    • Includes split, window, and inverter ACs with advanced cooling and energy efficiency.

  • Speakers and Soundbar Deals

    • Up to 60% off on speakers and soundbars from Sony, JBL, boAt, Zebronics, Samsung.

    • Portable Bluetooth speakers and high-quality soundbars for music, movies, and gaming.

Category Discount & Brands Features / Details
Laptop Deals Up to 45% off – HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer Suitable for students, gamers, professionals; Additional bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange benefits available
Tablet Deals Up to 60% off – Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Apple iPads, Lenovo, Xiaomi Ideal for work, learning, entertainment, and gaming
TV Deals Up to 50% off – Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus, Xiaomi 4K UHD, OLED, smart TVs with voice control and immersive audio
Refrigerator Deals Up to 50% off – Samsung, LG, Godrej Single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and smart models
Washing Machine Deals Up to 55% off – LG, Samsung, Bosch, Godrej Front-load and top-load machines; Advanced wash technologies and multiple modes
Smartwatch Deals Up to 80% off – Apple, Samsung, Fire-Boltt, Noise, boAt Fitness tracking, sleek designs, long battery life
Air Conditioner Deals Up to 60% off – LG, Samsung, Daikin, Voltas, Panasonic Split, window, inverter ACs; Advanced cooling and energy efficiency
Microwave Deals Up to 50% off – Samsung, LG, IFB, Bajaj, Panasonic Convection, grill, solo models for versatile cooking
Chimney Deals Up to 65% off – Elica, Faber, Hindware, Glen, Kaff Powerful suction, auto-clean, modern designs
Speakers & Soundbar Deals Up to 60% off – Sony, JBL, boAt, Zebronics, Samsung Portable Bluetooth speakers, high-quality soundbars for music, movies, gaming
Geyser Deals Up to 55% off – Crompton, Havells, AO Smith, Bajaj, Racold Storage and instant water heaters; Energy-efficient and safety features

HAPPY SHOPPING!!

amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, amazon-sale

