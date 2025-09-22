Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025: Customer Orders iPhone 16 For Rs 52,500, Receives With 30 Min

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 sale has opened with shoppers rushing to grab the biggest offers of the season. Among the most popular deals, the Apple iPhone 16 series has witnessed a sharp price drop. Apple’s recent launch of the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air caused the older iPhone 16 models to see significant reductions. Buyers are showing high interest as Flipkart rolls out attractive offers, making premium devices more affordable during the festive season.

Like every year, Flipkart has fooled us again. From the very first moment of the Big Billion Day sale, it was flashing the ‘High Demand!’ message while I was trying to buy the iPhone 16 Pro. And guess what? It went out of stock in less than a minute. Well done, Flipkart, for… https://t.co/tUGwAxMJbN pic.twitter.com/P36hPsicg7 — Ritesh Kumar Shukla (@riteshS51374171) September 21, 2025

iPhone 16 Price Drops to Rs 52,497

One of the most eye-catching offers is on the iPhone 16, now available for just Rs 52,497, compared to its earlier price of Rs 69,999. Customers are actively purchasing the model, with many highlighting the value of the new discounted rates. The deal is driving major traffic on the platform, with several users praising the affordability of the iPhone 16 series in this year’s sale.

Shopper Praises Quick Delivery

A buyer shared his experience online, revealing that he placed an order just after midnight and received the phone within 30 minutes. Despite heavy rain, the delivery partner ensured the package reached on time. The customer wrote on X that he ordered the iPhone 16 at 12:03 AM and got it delivered by 12:23 AM. He also thanked the delivery agent for the timely service, which added to the excitement of the purchase.

Ahead of the official sale, Flipkart granted early access to its Plus and Black members. These members enjoyed a 24-hour advantage, giving them time to browse and purchase deals before they became available to the wider audience. The move generated early momentum for the sale and helped loyal customers secure their favorite products ahead of the festive rush.

