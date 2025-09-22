LIVE TV
Home > India > Air India Flight Witnesses Mid Air Scare, After Passenger Tries To Open Cockpit Door

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi reported a midair scare when a passenger allegedly tried to open the cockpit door while searching for the lavatory. Crew members stopped him before entry, and authorities handed him over to CISF on landing. The airline confirmed that safety protocols remained intact, and the incident is under investigation.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 22, 2025 16:11:35 IST

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi reported a midair scare when a male passenger allegedly tried to open the cockpit door while searching for the lavatory. The incident happened on flight IX-1086, which took off from Bengaluru shortly after 8 am. Crew members stopped the passenger before he could enter the cockpit.

Authorities confirmed that the man did not gain access to the secured area. Upon landing in Varanasi, officials handed the flyer over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further questioning.

Airline Confirms Passenger Approached Cockpit Area 

Air India Express issued a statement confirming the incident. The airline said it was aware of reports regarding a passenger who approached the cockpit area while looking for the lavatory. The spokesperson added that the cockpit remains secured with strict safety measures and entry is controlled through a passcode system. The captain denied access, and crew members guided the passenger back to his seat. The airline stressed that its robust safety and security protocols stayed intact throughout the journey. Officials reported the case to the relevant authorities, and an investigation is now underway.

Passenger Travelled with Companions, Security Rechecked

The passenger was part of a group of eight people travelling together. After the flight landed in Varanasi, authorities handed him over to CISF personnel for investigation. Officials re-checked the luggage of both the individual and his companions as part of routine security measures. The reason behind the passenger’s attempt to approach the cockpit door remains unclear. Security agencies are examining whether it was an intentional act or a misunderstanding. Authorities assured that passengers remained safe, and all security procedures were followed. The matter continues to remain under official review by the concerned departments.

