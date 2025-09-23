Amazon Vs Flipkart Discounts: How iPhone 16 Pro Prices Fall Below Rs.58,000 This Festive Season

Amazon and Flipkart are offering various discounts offers as India gears up for the Diwali festive season shopping. These platforms have revealed huge discounts on Apple’s previous models, especially the iPhone 16 Pro.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale today, shoppers can expect some extraordinary deals, making it a good time to change their handset and upgrade their models.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Huge Price Cuts on iPhone 16 Series

Flipkart is pushing its iPhone 16 series including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in its sale lineup with prominent discounts:

• Apple iPhone 16: Reduced its price from Rs.79,900 (currently Rs.69,990) to Rs.51,999, with additional possible reductions with the help of offers by the banks and exchange bonuses.

• Apple iPhone 16 Pro: A sharp drop from the price of Rs.1,19,900 to Rs.69,999, marking a huge discount of around Rs.40,000.

• Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price has dropped down from Rs.1,44,900 to Rs.89,999.

Flipkart Plus and Black members cherish early access opening. Discounts on iPhone 15, 14, and 13 models are expected but not detailed yet.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Counters with Competitive Deals

Amazon is launching similar and, in some of the cases, its offers are beating Flipkart:

• iPhone 16 Pro: With credit card and exchange deals, prices could dip below Rs.58,000, slightly challenging Flipkart.

• iPhone 16 Pro Max: Matches with the offer of Rs.89,000 given by Flipkart.

Amazon’s final pricing on the iPhone 15 remains undisclosed but is expected to be highly competitive.

Amazon Vs Flipkart Discounts: Should You Buy an iPhone This Festive Season?

Now, for those who are looking to upgrade their handset or change their models to iOS, this festive sale season brings an exceptional opportunity. Though, the new iPhone 17 series have no discounts, substantial savings on previous models like the iPhone 16 Pro and even the iPhone 13 make it an attractive offer to grab.

Together e-commerce giants are aggressively competing, presenting buyers the potential to save more than Rs.40,000 on selected premium Apple models during this festive window.

Also Read: Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!