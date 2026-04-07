Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 07: Renowned singer, entertainer, and spiritual performer Ameya Dabli presents a transformative new rendition of the Shri Hanuman Chalisa, crafted as a Bhajan Clubbing Mix that blends divinity with contemporary soundscapes.

Infused with energy, devotion, and reverence for Lord Hanuman, this rendition is designed to elevate the soul while capturing the vibrancy of today’s youth-centric musical expressions.

Speaking about this release, Ameya shared,”Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa is an act of surrender, strength and faith. With this mix, I wanted to bring its divine power to a wider audience while keeping its sanctity untouched”

With every rendition, Ameya Dabli continues inspiring audiences through music that heals, energizes, and transforms, carrying forward India’s rich devotional heritage into a new era.

Watch the song here-

https://youtu.be/LEnlC0mSilw?si=9udoWYkqF5lPkXf

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