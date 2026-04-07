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Home > Business News > Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 7, 2026 17:38:16 IST

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Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 07: Renowned singer, entertainer, and spiritual performer Ameya Dabli presents a transformative new rendition of the Shri Hanuman Chalisa, crafted as a Bhajan Clubbing Mix that blends divinity with contemporary soundscapes.

Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

Infused with energy, devotion, and reverence for Lord Hanuman, this rendition is designed to elevate the soul while capturing the vibrancy of today’s youth-centric musical expressions.

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Speaking about this release, Ameya shared,”Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa is an act of surrender, strength and faith. With this mix, I wanted to bring its divine power to a wider audience while keeping its sanctity untouched”

With every rendition, Ameya Dabli continues inspiring audiences through music that heals, energizes, and transforms, carrying forward India’s rich devotional heritage into a new era.

Watch the song here-

https://youtu.be/LEnlC0mSilw?si=9udoWYkqF5lPkXf

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

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Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

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Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation
Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation
Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation
Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

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