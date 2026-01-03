LIVE TV
Ananda Comes Onboard as Co-Presenting Sponsor for the New Season of MasterChef India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 3, 2026 11:27:10 IST

New Delhi [India], January 2: Ananda, one of India’s leading dairy and food brands with a strong foothold across North India and leadership in the paneer category, has come on board as the Co-Presenting Sponsor for the upcoming season of MasterChef India. The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television starting 5th January, every Mon-Fri at 9 PM. 

MasterChef India’s focus on precision, ingredient integrity and skill-led cooking aligns closely with Ananda’s core audience of home cooks and food enthusiasts who value consistency, quality and trust in the ingredients they use every day. With dairy playing a central role across MasterChef challenges, from everyday preparations to technically demanding recipes, Ananda’s product portfolio fits seamlessly into the MasterChef kitchen. 

Ananda’s partnership with MasterChef India this season reflects a strong alignment of shared values centred on progress, credibility, and national pride. With the show’s overarching campaign, “Jab Desh itna aagey badh raha hai, toh desh ka swaad kyoon nahi”, MasterChef India celebrates today’s India that is advancing with confidence while honouring its roots. Ananda, as a brand built on trust, quality, and contemporary excellence, resonates deeply with this narrative of forward momentum grounded in Indian ethos. This collaboration reinforces the Pride of India positioning, bringing together two trusted names that represent the country’s evolution, where growth, aspiration, and authenticity move forward hand in hand. 

Founded in 1989, Ananda has built a strong reputation in North India before expanding its presence nationwide. Today, the brand is present across 15 states and more than 100 cities, making it a familiar name in Indian kitchens. Every product at Ananda undergoes stringent, multi-stage quality checks from processing to packaging, ensuring safety, consistency and reliability, standards that mirror the discipline expected in professional kitchens like those on MasterChef India. 

Ananda operates ten modern manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 1.8 million litres per day, supported by automated processing lines, advanced cold-chain infrastructure and German paneer technology. Paneer remains a flagship category for the brand and a staple in MasterChef kitchens, produced under strict hygiene protocols and subjected to 30+ quality checks to ensure texture, taste and performance in cooking. In 2025, Ananda entered the Guinness World Records by producing the world’s largest paneer block, weighing 205.4 kg, reinforcing its technical capability and category leadership.

For more information, please visit: https://ananda.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 11:27 AM IST
