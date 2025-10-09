Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Day 3 Snippet

Anantam Highways Trust IPO is in the midst of the third day of bidding as of Tuesday, October 7, 2025. This IPO is part of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) that is concerned with owning, managing, and investing in road assets in India. It plans to raise Rs 400 crore in the form of a public issue at a price of between Rs 98 and Rs 100 per unit. The IPO will close on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

So, where will the money go?

Of the gross amount of proceeds, approximately Rs 376 crore will be utilized in two major ways, which are:

To loan its project SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) to enable them to clear out their existing debts.

To pay the general corporate expenses as well as allow the trust to run its operations without issues.

In case you are planning to invest, this IPO can give you an opportunity to invest in the growing road infrastructure industry in India.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Anchor Investment Details

Before the IPO launch, Anantam Highways Trust raised ₹180 crore via its anchor book on October 6.

Key highlights:

Total units allocated : 1,79,99,850

: 1,79,99,850 Unit price : ₹100

: ₹100 Total anchor investors: 11

Major Investors in Anchor Book:

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund – 30 lakh units worth ₹30 crore

– 30 lakh units worth ₹30 crore Minerva Ventures Fund – 25 lakh units worth ₹25 crore

– 25 lakh units worth ₹25 crore Trust Investment Advisors – 25 lakh units worth ₹25 crore

– 25 lakh units worth ₹25 crore Others include:

SBI Capital Markets Edelweiss Life Insurance Reliance General Insurance Nuvama Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Universal Sompo General Insurance



Anantam Highways Trust IPO Allocation Structure

The IPO unit distribution will be as follows:

Up to 75% reserved for Institutional Investors

reserved for Anchor Investors can receive up to 60% of this portion

can receive up to At least 25% allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)

allocated to Minimum bid : 150 units

: 150 units Bid lot: Multiples of 150 units (excluding anchor investment portion)