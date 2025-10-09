LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know

Anantam Highways Trust IPO enters Day 3 with 42% subscription. GMP remains flat at ₹0. The ₹400 crore InvIT aims to support SPVs and operations in India’s road infrastructure sector.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO
Anantam Highways Trust IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 9, 2025 14:11:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Day 3 Snippet

Anantam Highways Trust IPO is in the midst of the third day of bidding as of Tuesday, October 7, 2025. This IPO is part of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) that is concerned with owning, managing, and investing in road assets in India. It plans to raise Rs 400 crore in the form of a public issue at a price of between Rs 98 and Rs 100 per unit. The IPO will close on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

So, where will the money go?

Of the gross amount of proceeds, approximately Rs 376 crore will be utilized in two major ways, which are:

  • To loan its project SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) to enable them to clear out their existing debts.
  • To pay the general corporate expenses as well as allow the trust to run its operations without issues.

In case you are planning to invest, this IPO can give you an opportunity to invest in the growing road infrastructure industry in India.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Anchor Investment Details

Before the IPO launch, Anantam Highways Trust raised ₹180 crore via its anchor book on October 6.
Key highlights:

  • Total units allocated: 1,79,99,850
  • Unit price: ₹100
  • Total anchor investors: 11

Major Investors in Anchor Book:

  • WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund – 30 lakh units worth ₹30 crore
  • Minerva Ventures Fund – 25 lakh units worth ₹25 crore
  • Trust Investment Advisors – 25 lakh units worth ₹25 crore
  • Others include:
    • SBI Capital Markets
    • Edelweiss Life Insurance
    • Reliance General Insurance
    • Nuvama
    • Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance
    • Universal Sompo General Insurance

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Allocation Structure

The IPO unit distribution will be as follows:

  • Up to 75% reserved for Institutional Investors
  • Anchor Investors can receive up to 60% of this portion
  • At least 25% allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)
  • Minimum bid: 150 units
  • Bid lot: Multiples of 150 units (excluding anchor investment portion)

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Subscription Status Day 3 (Intraday Updates)

Want to know the performance of the Anantam Highways Trust IPO?

By early trade on Day 3 (October 9, 2025), the total subscription is 42%. The QIBs section has had a subscription of 24 percent whereas the Retail and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have indicated higher interest with a subscription of 63 percent. The IPO has a total of 94,05,450 units bid against 2,24,49,000 units offered.

When there are only a few hours to the end of the IPO, will the last-minute rush come through? Stay tuned!

Highways Trust IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium): What It Means to You

Wondering what the grey market is? Currently, the GMP of Anantam Highways Trust IPO is 0. This implies that it is not being offered at a premium or discount, the units are being given at the issue price of 100 in the grey market.

What does this tell us? The mood of the investors appears to be more of an equilibrium, where there is no great motivation to pay above the IPO price. However, keep in mind that GMP may fluctuate rapidly, particularly towards the date of allotment. Following this will assist you in estimating the trends in listings.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anantam Highways Trust IPObusiness newsipoIPO news

RELATED News

How RBI’s Intervention Keeps the Rupee Steady Despite Market Pressure: Rupee’s Stability At 88.80
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 13% jump in full-year profit, beats forecasts
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Remembering The Legend, The Epitome Of Indian Business World

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Security Expert Appointed As Assistant Secretary Of State For South Asian Affairs
Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know
Age Restriction On Surrogacy: Supreme Court Allows Surrogacy For Couples Who Began Process Before THIS Year
Premanand Maharaj Health Update: Elvish Yadav Visits Spiritual Guru Amid Ill Health Reports At Vrindavan Ashram
What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack ‘Fake’, Recalls How Terrible It Felt
India Pride IMLI – The Archer Who Aims for Glory
Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar
Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka, Balasore Tiramasu: IAF Ceremony Menu With Veiled Message For Pakistan Goes Viral
Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know
Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know
Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know
Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS