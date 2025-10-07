LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know

Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know

Anantam Highways Trust IPO opens October 7-9, raising Rs 400 crore through fresh units. Managed by Nuvama Wealth, proceeds fund highway projects and debt repayment. Listing expected October 17 on NSE and BSE.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know
Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 7, 2025 13:00:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know

Anantam Highways Trust IPO is on!

This is a splendid chance for investors to invest in a fresh issue as it opens on October 7 and closes on October 9. The trust is seeking 4 crore units at a price range between Rs 98 and Rs 100 per unit, targeting Rs 400 crore.

The best part is that this is a completely fresh issue, so the funds raised will help the trust expand and manage its projects more efficiently. This is my favorite IPO to consider before it closes if you’re interested in investing in the infrastructure space.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Issue Management

The Anantam Highways Trust IPO is managed by Nuvama Wealth Management, ensuring a smooth and transparent process. Meanwhile, Kfin Technologies handles the registrar duties, managing investor records and allotments efficiently.

Together, they play key roles in making the IPO experience seamless for all subscribers.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Use of Proceeds

The IPO will also be used to lend about Rs 376 crore to project SPVs for repaying their debts. The rest of the money will be used for the general purposes of the trust to help build a strong financial standing and ensure smooth sailing for its highway projects.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Anchor Investors

  • The trust raised nearly Rs 180 crore via anchor investors on October 6.
  • 11 anchor investors participated.
  • Notable investors:
    • WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund: 30 lakh units (~Rs 30 crore)
    • Minerva Ventures Fund and Trust Investment Advisors: ~25 lakh units each
    • Others: SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, Universal Sompo General Insurance

Road Portfolio Of Anantam Highways Trust

  • Manages 7 highway projects covering 271.65 km (1,086.60 lane km).
  • Projects span 5 states and 1 union territory.
  • Key projects include:
    • Dhrol, Bhadra Highways
    • Dodaballapur- Hoskote Highways
    • Repallewada Highways
    • Viluppuram Highways
    • Narenpur- Purnea Highways
    • Bangalore- Malur Highways
    • Malur- Bangarpet Highways

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Listing Date

The bidding process for the Anantam Highways Trust IPO will finish on October 9, so be sure to apply before the deadline. The allotment of units is expected to be completed by October 14, after the subscription period ends.

Once the allotment is done, the units will likely be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 17.

This means investors who receive the allotment will be able to trade their units on these exchanges from that date. These are important dates to remember if you wish to invest.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: October IPO Calendar: From Tata Capital To Lenskart; Big Launches, Bigger Bets! CHECK THE LIST NOW

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anantam Highways Trust IPOipoIPO news

RELATED News

MASSIVE LG Electronics ₹11,607 Cr IPO Kicks Off Today- GMP Soars! Price Band, Subscription Buzz And Should You Invest In?
Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs As Festive Demand Peaks In October 2025 – WHY Is It The Best Time To Buy Precious Metal, Check Rates In Your City!
Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Steady as Sensex, Nifty Rise; Tech & Banking Lead the Charge
Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING
Lucid’s Q3 Deliveries Surge 46%, But Miss Estimates as EV Tax Credits Expire

LATEST NEWS

Dhanashree Verma Hits Back At Samay Raina’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Joke On Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Buri Nazar…’
Suspended Lawyer Defends Throwing Shoe At CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Almighty Made Him Do That’
Brewers Beat Cubs 7-3 in NLDS Game 2 Behind Chourio and Vaughn Three-Run Homers
Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib, Son Booked In Cryptocurrency Fraud, 20 Cases Filed: What We Know
Mumbai BJP to Launch Gen Z Internship Program for Civic Governance Post-BMC Elections
IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download IFSCA Phase 1 Call Letter, Exam Date Updates
Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know
Meet Maithili Thakur: Folk Singer Likely To Contest From Alinagar Seat On BJP Ticket
‘Baap Ke Saath Auto Chala Le’ Mohammed Siraj Recalls MS Dhoni’s Brutal Warning
‘Wife Turns Into A Snake At Night And Bites Me’: UP Man’s Bizarre Plea Stuns Officials
Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know
Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know
Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know
Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS