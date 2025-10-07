Anantam Highways Trust IPO- Key Details And Everything You Need To Know

Anantam Highways Trust IPO is on!

This is a splendid chance for investors to invest in a fresh issue as it opens on October 7 and closes on October 9. The trust is seeking 4 crore units at a price range between Rs 98 and Rs 100 per unit, targeting Rs 400 crore.

The best part is that this is a completely fresh issue, so the funds raised will help the trust expand and manage its projects more efficiently. This is my favorite IPO to consider before it closes if you’re interested in investing in the infrastructure space.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Issue Management

The Anantam Highways Trust IPO is managed by Nuvama Wealth Management, ensuring a smooth and transparent process. Meanwhile, Kfin Technologies handles the registrar duties, managing investor records and allotments efficiently.

Together, they play key roles in making the IPO experience seamless for all subscribers.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Use of Proceeds

The IPO will also be used to lend about Rs 376 crore to project SPVs for repaying their debts. The rest of the money will be used for the general purposes of the trust to help build a strong financial standing and ensure smooth sailing for its highway projects.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Anchor Investors

The trust raised nearly Rs 180 crore via anchor investors on October 6.

via anchor investors on October 6. 11 anchor investors participated.

participated. Notable investors: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund: 30 lakh units (~Rs 30 crore) Minerva Ventures Fund and Trust Investment Advisors: ~25 lakh units each Others: SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, Universal Sompo General Insurance



Road Portfolio Of Anantam Highways Trust

Manages 7 highway projects covering 271.65 km (1,086.60 lane km) .

covering . Projects span 5 states and 1 union territory .

. Key projects include: Dhrol, Bhadra Highways Dodaballapur- Hoskote Highways Repallewada Highways Viluppuram Highways Narenpur- Purnea Highways Bangalore- Malur Highways Malur- Bangarpet Highways



Anantam Highways Trust IPO Listing Date

The bidding process for the Anantam Highways Trust IPO will finish on October 9, so be sure to apply before the deadline. The allotment of units is expected to be completed by October 14, after the subscription period ends.

Once the allotment is done, the units will likely be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 17.

This means investors who receive the allotment will be able to trade their units on these exchanges from that date. These are important dates to remember if you wish to invest.

(With Inputs)

