LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?

Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?

Anlon Healthcare IPO shares made a slow start on its date of listing today. The share was listed at Rs.92 on NSE, over their IPO issue price of Rs.86-Rs.91 per share. Anlon Healthcare Limited is a Rajkot, Gujarat based company dealing in research-based pharma company. Should you invest after listing?

Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 3, 2025 15:03:28 IST

Anlon Healthcare IPO shares made a slow start on its date of listing today. The share was listed at Rs.92 on NSE, over their IPO issue price of Rs.86-Rs.91 per share. 

The initial public offer (IPO) was opened on Aug 26, 2025 and closed on Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company was to raise around Rs.121 crore. The price band of the IPO was from Rs.86 – Rs.91 per share with 164 equity share in one lot. The minimum investment for retail investors was around Rs.14,104. KFin Technologies Limited was the registrar of this public issue.

Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO has been 7.13 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

  • Total Subscription: 7.13x
  • Retail Investors: 47.30x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.07x
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 10.61x

(Data: August 29, 2025)

Anlon Healthcare IPO: Day 1 Share Price

  • Share Opening Price: Rs. 92
  • Share Price (Maximum): Rs. 92
  • Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 91

(Data: Sep 03, 2025 | 14:20 PM)

Anlon Healthcare IPO: Company Overview

Anlon Healthcare Limited is a Rajkot, Gujarat based company dealing in research-based pharma company. The company operates in pharmaceutical industry with a focus on manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) along with Pharmaceutical Intermediates, targeting local and global markets. The company’s operations are highly organized in pharmaceutical industry, with clients over 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment.)

Also Read: Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?

Tags: anlon healthcareipoIPO news

RELATED News

GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 400 Points As Nifty Crosses 24,700; Metals And Pharma Lead Gains

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?
Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?
Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?
Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?

QUICK LINKS