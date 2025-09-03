Anlon Healthcare Share: Listing Day Letdown Or Silent Winner, Planning To Invest?

Anlon Healthcare IPO shares made a slow start on its date of listing today. The share was listed at Rs.92 on NSE, over their IPO issue price of Rs.86-Rs.91 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) was opened on Aug 26, 2025 and closed on Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company was to raise around Rs.121 crore. The price band of the IPO was from Rs.86 – Rs.91 per share with 164 equity share in one lot. The minimum investment for retail investors was around Rs.14,104. KFin Technologies Limited was the registrar of this public issue.

Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO has been 7.13 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

Total Subscription: 7.13x

Retail Investors: 47.30x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.07x

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 10.61x

(Data: August 29, 2025)

Anlon Healthcare IPO: Day 1 Share Price

Share Opening Price: Rs. 92

Share Price (Maximum): Rs. 92

Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 91

(Data: Sep 03, 2025 | 14:20 PM)

Anlon Healthcare IPO: Company Overview

Anlon Healthcare Limited is a Rajkot, Gujarat based company dealing in research-based pharma company. The company operates in pharmaceutical industry with a focus on manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) along with Pharmaceutical Intermediates, targeting local and global markets. The company’s operations are highly organized in pharmaceutical industry, with clients over 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment.)

