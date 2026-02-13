LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anthropic AI Soars To $380B Valuation, Heightens Competition With OpenAI And SpaceX

Anthropic has surged to a $380 billion valuation, placing it among the world’s most valuable private startups alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The development positions the AI firm as a leading candidate for a potential Wall Street debut, as investors closely watch whether the sector’s biggest names will move toward initial public offerings.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 13, 2026 05:16:48 IST

Anthropic has surged to a $380 billion valuation, placing it among the world’s most valuable private startups alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The development positions the AI firm as a leading candidate for a potential Wall Street debut, as investors closely watch whether the sector’s biggest names will move toward initial public offerings (IPOs).

Market observers say the trio now dominates conversations around the next wave of blockbuster listings.

$30 Billion Funding Round Lifts Valuation

The maker of AI chatbot Claude said its valuation jumped following a $30 billion fundraising round. The investment was led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S.-based firm Coatue, with participation from numerous global backers.

The funding package includes part of a previously announced $15 billion commitment from Nvidia and Microsoft. Under that arrangement, Anthropic is expected to purchase up to $30 billion in computing services from Microsoft to power its expanding AI infrastructure. The company also counts Amazon and Google among its major supporters.

Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao said the fresh capital will be directed toward developing advanced “enterprise-grade” AI systems and expanding its product offerings.

AI Race Intensifies

According to Renaissance Capital, Anthropic now ranks as the third most valuable private company worldwide. It trails OpenAI, valued at around $500 billion, and SpaceX, which recently combined with Musk’s AI venture xAI, the creator of chatbot Grok.

Though not yet profitable, Anthropic projects revenue of $14 billion over the next year, marking rapid growth since it began generating revenue less than three years ago. Unlike OpenAI, which has explored multiple monetisation strategies, including advertising, Anthropic has focused on positioning Claude as a workplace productivity tool, particularly in areas such as software development.

IPO Buzz And Regulatory Push

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, Anthropic is led by CEO Dario Amodei, who has emphasised AI safety and responsible development of artificial general intelligence (AGI). This week, the company also unveiled a $20 million bipartisan initiative aimed at shaping AI regulation in the United States.

Analysts say a public listing would allow any of these AI giants to raise additional capital and strengthen their global profiles. However, entering public markets would also expose their business models to greater scrutiny, especially as many continue to post losses despite soaring valuations.

With private investors pouring billions into the AI boom, the spotlight now turns to whether Anthropic, OpenAI or SpaceX will be the first to test investor appetite on Wall Street.

QUICK LINKS