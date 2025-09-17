Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories

Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories

Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 16:50:07 IST

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17: Anurag University has further strengthened its industry partnerships by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MSN Laboratories Limited, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies. The collaboration also marks the announcement of a MSN Labs Bridge Course (2025-26) to MSN employees at Anurag University which will be organized by the Department of Chemistry, School of Engineering.

The programme commenced with an invocation, lamp lighting, and a warm welcome to dignitaries from Anurag University and MSN Labs. Dr. Savita Belwal, Head of the Department of Chemistry and Programme Coordinator, presented an overview of the Self-Directed Teams (SDT) Bridge Course, an initiative co-designed with MSN Labs to enhance the knowledge, skills, and employability of their new employees.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Savita Belwal said: “This MoU with MSN Laboratories is a strong example of industry-academia collaboration in action. Through this Bridge Course, we aim to provide trainees with not just theoretical knowledge but also hands-on learning, making them confident and industry-ready. Our goal is to create a model where academia and industry continuously learn from each other to address real-world challenges in the pharmaceutical sector.”

The Department of Chemistry will play a key role in the programme by co-developing industry-relevant training modules, delivering lectures and laboratory sessions, and monitoring the progress and assessments of trainees.

Adding the industry’s perspective, Mr. K. L. N. Murthy, Head HR (API), MSN Laboratories, said: “At MSN, we believe that partnerships with leading academic institutions like Anurag University are critical to building the future of pharma talent in India. This collaboration will help our new recruits transition smoothly into their careers with the right mix of scientific knowledge, practical training, and problem-solving skills. Together, we are preparing a workforce that is ready to meet the evolving challenges of the industry.”

Senior leaders from Anurag University, including the Deans of Engineering, Examinations, and Student Affairs, along with Mr. Javid Jamal, Director of L&D, also addressed the gathering, underlining the importance of academic support in shaping industry-ready professionals.

This MoU with MSN Laboratories marks Anurag University’s second major collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector. Together, these strategic partnerships reflect the university’s mission to foster long-term industry-academia synergies that equip students and trainees with practical skills, hands-on experience, and the confidence to excel in pharma careers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimeranurag-universityindustry-partnershipsmsn-laboratoriespharmaceutical-industryvmpl

RELATED News

Fed expected to cut rates, update views of Trump economic plan with new projections
SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC
Euro Pratik Sales Day 2 Subscription: All You Need To Know About This Stylish Decor IPO Before Subscribing
Exclusive-Vitol and Glencore set to make formal bids for Chevron's Singapore refinery stake, sources say
TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?

LATEST NEWS

Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories
What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame
Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship
Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Australia ODIs, Tejal Hasabnis replaces
Saiyaara Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Non-English Film, Beats Fall For Me, Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Thank Fans For The Rare Feat
PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Thomas Partey departs after pleading not guilty to UK rape, sexual assault charges
Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Live Kerala Lottery Result Today (17 September 2025) Check Full Winning Numbers List
Car-Free City: Where Vehicles Are Banned and Streets Belong to People
THIS Indian Man Survived For Shocking 411 Days Without Food, Used This Secret Method For Next 20 Years Leading NASA To Study Him
Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories
Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories
Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories
Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories

QUICK LINKS