Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag

Apple iPhone is ready to launched its most anticipated product lineup of the year 2025 on September 9, with reports signifying the introduction of a slimmer iPhone model, probably named “iPhone Air,” together with the iPhone 17 series and new Apple Watch models.

If confirmed, this would spot the first major reform of the iPhone design subsequent to the iPhone X in 2017.

iPhone Air as Apple Eyes First Major Redesign

According to a report from CNN, the iPhone Air isn’t anticipated to redefine the product line like the X model did, however, it could increase customer choice by offering a new procedure factor.

Apple is likely to downplay artificial intelligence (AI) during the event, compare to competitors such as Google and Samsung.

Even though, competitors have emphasized on the advanced features like Google’s Magic Cue and Samsung’s multitask voice commands, Apple is likely to advance its hardware such as battery life, camera quality, and design improvements.

Apple iPhone Air: AI Takes a Back Seat While Pricing Pressure Increases

Specialists recommend Apple’s delayed AI rollout is a planned and deliberate attempt, confirming new features meet the company’s high standards. CEO Tim Cook earlier stressed that Apple views AI as a “profound” technology, but the development of the tools is still in progress.

Pricing, therefore, will be closely monitored. With ongoing tariff burdens and growing cost of the components, firms like Morgan Stanley and Loop Capital anticipate price hike, exclusively if Apple removes entry-level packing options on the Pro models. Apple’s move could signal increase in pricing trends across global markets.

Nevertheless, the question is: Can Apple still generate excitement about its decade old product in a highly competitive market? All eyes will be on its launch.

