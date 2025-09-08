LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag

Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag

Apple iPhone 2025 launch may reveal the company’s slimmest “iPhone Air,” its first key redesign model since 2017. AI features take a backseat, whereas uncertainties related to pricing worries amid trade tariffs. Specialists estimate higher prices, raising questions about Apple’s capability to endure enthusiasm.

Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 8, 2025 03:02:57 IST

Apple iPhone is ready to launched its most anticipated product lineup of the year 2025 on September 9, with reports signifying the introduction of a slimmer iPhone model, probably named “iPhone Air,” together with the iPhone 17 series and new Apple Watch models.

If confirmed, this would spot the first major reform of the iPhone design subsequent to the iPhone X in 2017.

iPhone Air as Apple Eyes First Major Redesign

According to a report from CNN, the iPhone Air isn’t anticipated to redefine the product line like the X model did, however, it could increase customer choice by offering a new procedure factor. 
Apple is likely to downplay artificial intelligence (AI) during the event, compare to competitors such as Google and Samsung.

Even though, competitors have emphasized on the advanced features like Google’s Magic Cue and Samsung’s multitask voice commands, Apple is likely to advance its hardware such as battery life, camera quality, and design improvements.

Apple iPhone Air: AI Takes a Back Seat While Pricing Pressure Increases

Specialists recommend Apple’s delayed AI rollout is a planned and deliberate attempt, confirming new features meet the company’s high standards. CEO Tim Cook earlier stressed that Apple views AI as a “profound” technology, but the development of the tools is still in progress.

Pricing, therefore, will be closely monitored. With ongoing tariff burdens and growing cost of the components, firms like Morgan Stanley and Loop Capital anticipate price hike, exclusively if Apple removes entry-level packing options on the Pro models. Apple’s move could signal increase in pricing trends across global markets.

Nevertheless, the question is: Can Apple still generate excitement about its decade old product in a highly competitive market? All eyes will be on its launch.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!

Tags: appleApple iPhone 17 leaksApple iPhone 2025Apple iPhone leaks 2025

RELATED News

Vigor Plast India IPO Update: Here’s The Latest Subscription Details, Should You Get In?
What Is Tesla’s Pay Package Controversy That Could Make Elon Musk The World’s First Trillionaire?
How Much US Treasury Bond Does India Own And Why Is RBI Reducing Exposure?
ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?
How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?

LATEST NEWS

India’s Win At Asia Cup: A Road To the Hockey World Cup 2026, A Complete Breakdown
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai conducts aerial survey to review situation in flood-hit Bastar, Dantewada
No flood-hit family to be left without relief: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
"Everyone wants hostages HOME!": Trump's last warning to Hamas
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks Rajasthan CM for extending Rs 5 crore assistance to support relief efforts in flood-hit areas
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag

QUICK LINKS