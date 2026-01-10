Asian Granito India Ltd. Strengthens Market Presence in Punjab with Launch of Three New ‘AGL Universe’ Showrooms

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 10: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products including Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions has inaugurated three new showrooms in Punjab to strengthen its retail footprint in the region. The company launched its ‘AGL Universe’ showrooms in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Goraya. This milestone moment brings a world of elegance and sophisticated surface solutions closer to customers.

The showroom in Amritsar was launched on 8th January, 2026 in association with LUXMI TILES at Village Ramuwal, Near Petrol Pump, Sun Sahib Road, Chheharta, Amritsar. The Ludhiana and Goraya showrooms were launched on 7th January 2026. The Ludhiana showroom was inaugurated in association with Khajan Singh and Bros at Near Bhaini Sahib Chowk, Kot Gangurai, Katani Kalana, Ludhiana, while the Goraya showroom was launched in partnership with Hindustan Sanitary Co. at G.T. Road, Goraya. All the showrooms were inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Shaunak Patel, Associate Director, AGL Tiles, Mr. Parthiv Dave, COO, AGL Bathware and Mr. Ramesh Prajapati, GM – AGL Tiles along with the senior leaders of the company.

These multiple launches mark another milestone in AGL’s continued commitment to strengthening its market presence and enhancing customer experience. With these additions, AGL now operates 15 showrooms in Punjab, including 10 AGL Universe outlet and 5 exclusive showrooms. Along with these, an ongoing showroom launch project will further expand its presence in the state.

The new showrooms in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Goraya have been designed with premium finishes and modern tile and slab trends. They are built to serve architects, homebuilders and designers seeking stylish and elegant solutions for indoor and outdoor spaces. Customers can explore AGL’s latest range, including ceramic wall and floor tiles, glazed and polished vitrified tiles, parking tiles, marble, quartz, bathware and more. The showrooms offer a one-stop destination for anyone planning premium, long-lasting and aesthetically rich spaces in Bihar.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shaunak Patel, Associate Director, Asian Granito India Ltd., said, “Punjab continues to be a strong and evolving market, driven by rapid urbanisation, increased investments in residential and commercial real estate, and a growing preference for premium, design-led building materials. With our new showrooms in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Goraya, customers across the region can now experience AGL’s latest range of surfaces in a dedicated and convenient environment. Our focus remains on supporting architects, designers, builders, and homeowners by offering high-quality products and a seamless selection experience. These launches reinforce our commitment to strengthening AGL’s presence in Punjab as we continue to expand while delivering quality, innovation, and trust.”

Company has strategically enhanced its brand presence by signing Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as the face of its “Premium ka Pappa” campaign. Additionally, AGL’s Bonzer7 brand onboarded actress Vaani Kapoor for its “Kya Baat Hain” campaign, aiming to resonate with younger audiences and reinforce its market position. These campaigns underscore AGL’s commitment to innovation and its strategy to connect with a broader consumer base.

In a short span of two & half decade, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

