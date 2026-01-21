LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 21, 2026 13:16:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: ATLAS SkillTech University, India’s first new-age urban multidisciplinary university, announced the appointment of Ms. Tanu Sinha, Head of Design, PepsiCo India & South Asia, to the Advisory Board of its design school, ISDI – School of Design & Innovation. Her addition further strengthens the board with deep expertise in design, innovation and global business strategy from a Fortune 500 organisation.

Ms. Sinha joins a distinguished cohort of industry leaders on the ATLAS ISDI Advisory Board, which includes Mr. Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo Burnett; Mr. Deepak Menon, VP, Product Experiences, Microsoft; Ms. Lulu Raghavan, VP, Landor; Mr. Ayan Pal, Head of Experience & Design, US Studios, Deloitte; Ms. Sonia Manchanda, Founding Partner, Spread; Ms. Neeta Lulla, Couturier, Costume Designer and Stylist; Mr. Andrew Pendleton, Senior Director, Design Systems, Verizon; Mr. Satyam Kantamneni, CEO and Managing Partner, UX Reactor; Mr. Alok Nandi, Founder and Creative Director, Architempo; Mr. Tanay Kumar, CEO, Fractal Ink Design Studio; Mr. Avnish Sabharwal, Senior Industry Leader; and Ms. Sangeetha Jayaram, Senior Industry Design Leader.

You Might Be Interested In

The perspectives of these accomplished design leaders will play a pivotal role in advancing ISDI’s curriculum, strengthening industry collaboration and guiding students to apply design thinking in real-world contexts. Their addition reinforces ATLAS & ISDI’s focus on bridging academia and industry and on nurturing future-ready designers equipped to lead in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Commenting on the development, Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder & Executive President, ATLAS SkillTech University, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tanu Sinha to the ISDI Advisory Board. Her leadership in building strong brand systems and consumer-centric design strategies at a global organisation like PepsiCo brings immense value to ISDI students and the academic ecosystem. At ISDI, we emphasize human-centred design, interdisciplinary thinking and real-world application. As we continue to build a future-focused design institution, her guidance will help us stay aligned with global standards and industry expectations.”

Sharing her perspective, Ms. Tanu Sinha, Head of Design, PepsiCo India & South Asia, said, “The future of design lies in its ability to deeply understand consumers, build strong brand narratives and deliver experiences that are both creative and commercially relevant. ISDI’s strong focus on industry integration and strategic design education makes it a unique institution and I look forward to working with the faculty and students to help shape the next generation of design leaders.”

With this appointment, the ATLAS ISDI Advisory Board continues to represent a powerful collective of leaders across design, technology, branding, fashion and innovation, working together to shape the next generation of creative professionals.

About ATLAS SkillTech University

ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, is India’s first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC A grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships and an innovation-first approach to prepare future-ready leaders. Guided by the principles of India’s National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS offers cutting-edge programmes across four new-age streams—Design & Innovation, Management & Entrepreneurship, Digital Technology and Law. Its futuristic model has been co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts and thought leaders, making it a hub where design, technology, strategy and leadership converge.
For more information, visit: https://atlasuniversity.edu.in

About ISDI School of Design and Innovation

Known as one of the best design schools in India, ATLAS ISDI brings truly world-class design education to India with a global curricular collaboration with Parsons School of Design, and world-renowned faculty comprising leading designers, academicians, industry practitioners and scholars. Centered in the heart of India’s hub of creative innovation, Mumbai, ATLAS ISDI School of Design & Innovation stands at the intersection of Art, Design, Entrepreneurship & Technology.

For more information, visit: https://atlasuniversity.edu.in/schools/isdi/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 1:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Can First-Time Buyers Finally Catch A Break? Trump Bans Wall Street From Buying Single-Family Homes

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Amagi Media IPO Listing: Oversubscribed 30× Despite Lower Opening, Signaling Long-Term Growth

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

Did Qatar Gift Donald Trump A $400 Million Jet After Air Force One Suffered A Mid-Air Electrical Scare On Way To Davos?

Bajaj Rolls Out New Pulsar 125: Bike Gets Updated LED Setup And Vibrant New Colours At Starting Price Of…

Memes Go Viral On Erika Kirk After Usha Vance Announces Fourth Pregnancy Amid JD Vance-Kirk Affair Rumours | CHECK

After Karisma Kapoor, Her Children and Sunjay Kapur’s Sister, Mother Rani Kapur Makes Big Move — Alleges 3rd Wife Priya Manipulated Son in Trust Fraud

PCB Enters T20 World Cup Storm, Backs Bangladesh As It Remains Adamant Over Matches In India

Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? Japanese Man Sentenced To Life For Assassinating Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi’s Film Nears ₹245 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip, Becomes His Highest-Grosser

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board
ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board
ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board
ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

QUICK LINKS