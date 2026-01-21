ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: ATLAS SkillTech University, India’s first new-age urban multidisciplinary university, announced the appointment of Ms. Tanu Sinha, Head of Design, PepsiCo India & South Asia, to the Advisory Board of its design school, ISDI – School of Design & Innovation. Her addition further strengthens the board with deep expertise in design, innovation and global business strategy from a Fortune 500 organisation.

Ms. Sinha joins a distinguished cohort of industry leaders on the ATLAS ISDI Advisory Board, which includes Mr. Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo Burnett; Mr. Deepak Menon, VP, Product Experiences, Microsoft; Ms. Lulu Raghavan, VP, Landor; Mr. Ayan Pal, Head of Experience & Design, US Studios, Deloitte; Ms. Sonia Manchanda, Founding Partner, Spread; Ms. Neeta Lulla, Couturier, Costume Designer and Stylist; Mr. Andrew Pendleton, Senior Director, Design Systems, Verizon; Mr. Satyam Kantamneni, CEO and Managing Partner, UX Reactor; Mr. Alok Nandi, Founder and Creative Director, Architempo; Mr. Tanay Kumar, CEO, Fractal Ink Design Studio; Mr. Avnish Sabharwal, Senior Industry Leader; and Ms. Sangeetha Jayaram, Senior Industry Design Leader.

The perspectives of these accomplished design leaders will play a pivotal role in advancing ISDI’s curriculum, strengthening industry collaboration and guiding students to apply design thinking in real-world contexts. Their addition reinforces ATLAS & ISDI’s focus on bridging academia and industry and on nurturing future-ready designers equipped to lead in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Commenting on the development, Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder & Executive President, ATLAS SkillTech University, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tanu Sinha to the ISDI Advisory Board. Her leadership in building strong brand systems and consumer-centric design strategies at a global organisation like PepsiCo brings immense value to ISDI students and the academic ecosystem. At ISDI, we emphasize human-centred design, interdisciplinary thinking and real-world application. As we continue to build a future-focused design institution, her guidance will help us stay aligned with global standards and industry expectations.”

Sharing her perspective, Ms. Tanu Sinha, Head of Design, PepsiCo India & South Asia, said, “The future of design lies in its ability to deeply understand consumers, build strong brand narratives and deliver experiences that are both creative and commercially relevant. ISDI’s strong focus on industry integration and strategic design education makes it a unique institution and I look forward to working with the faculty and students to help shape the next generation of design leaders.”

With this appointment, the ATLAS ISDI Advisory Board continues to represent a powerful collective of leaders across design, technology, branding, fashion and innovation, working together to shape the next generation of creative professionals.

About ATLAS SkillTech University

ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, is India’s first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC A grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships and an innovation-first approach to prepare future-ready leaders. Guided by the principles of India’s National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS offers cutting-edge programmes across four new-age streams—Design & Innovation, Management & Entrepreneurship, Digital Technology and Law. Its futuristic model has been co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts and thought leaders, making it a hub where design, technology, strategy and leadership converge.

For more information, visit: https://atlasuniversity.edu.in

About ISDI School of Design and Innovation

Known as one of the best design schools in India, ATLAS ISDI brings truly world-class design education to India with a global curricular collaboration with Parsons School of Design, and world-renowned faculty comprising leading designers, academicians, industry practitioners and scholars. Centered in the heart of India’s hub of creative innovation, Mumbai, ATLAS ISDI School of Design & Innovation stands at the intersection of Art, Design, Entrepreneurship & Technology.

For more information, visit: https://atlasuniversity.edu.in/schools/isdi/

