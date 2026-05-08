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Home > Business News > Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally

Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally

Bajaj Auto shares hit a record high after strong FY26 earnings, a massive ₹5,632 crore buyback at ₹12,000 per share, and ₹150 dividend boosted investor confidence and market sentiment.

Bajaj Auto Share Price
Bajaj Auto Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 12:15 IST

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Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally

Bajaj Auto Share Price: Buyback Buzz Lifts Stock to Record High- Bajaj Auto shares closed over 3% higher in early trade on May 8, 2026, after the company announced a massive buyback and dividend on top of strong FY26 earnings. The announcement was a clear sign of confidence for investors, giving the stock a fresh boost to its rally. Bajaj Auto Ltd was at ₹10,745 on the NSE at 11:50 AM, up 1.32% from the previous close, and even touched a new 52-week high of ₹10,755 during the session. In market parlance, when Bajaj talks returns, the stock listens.

Bajaj Auto Share’s Strong FY26 Results, Buyback Spark Record High Momentum

Metric FY26 Performance
Q4 Net Profit ₹2,746 crore
Q4 Profit Growth 34% YoY
Revenue Growth Double-digit growth
Profitability Strong improvement across FY26
Key Growth Drivers Domestic demand, export momentum, EV expansion
EV Portfolio Rapid growth and scaling of electric vehicles

The buyback announcement comes on the back of a robust financial year, with strong earnings momentum and broad-based operational strength across segments.

Bajaj Auto Buyback Details: ₹12,000 Per Share Tender Offer

  • Buyback Size: ₹5,632.8 crore
  • Buyback Price: ₹12,000 per share (significant premium to market price)
  • Shares to be Bought Back: Up to 46.94 lakh shares
  • Equity Participation: Approximately 1.68% of total equity
  • Method: Tender route
  • Final Dividend: ₹150 per share
  • Pending Details: Record date, entitlement ratio, and buyback window yet to be announced
  • Investor Takeaway: Premium pricing signals strong confidence and robust cash position from the company

What is Buyback at Bajaj Auto?

When you think about a buyback, think of Bajaj Auto saying in a polite tone: “We think our shares are worth more; let’s take a few of them back.” Simply put, it means there are fewer shares in circulation, so earnings per share (EPS) naturally increase because fewer slices are sharing the same profit pie, even though total profits are not affected. It also presents a premium exit route for shareholders. The tender route allows investors to sell shares back to the company at a predetermined premium price, offering a potential “cash-out” opportunity. But here’s the twist: think of it as a popular buffet. You offer your plate first, but not everything you bring to the table will be selected. Acceptance depends on entitlement and the number of participants.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also read: BSE Shares Slip Despite Strong Q4 — What Investors Should Know Before Buying Or Selling India’s Oldest Stock Exchange

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Tags: Bajaj Auto 52 week highBajaj Auto buybackBajaj Auto dividendBajaj Auto EV growthBajaj Auto FY26 resultsBajaj Auto NSEBajaj Auto share priceBajaj Auto stock newsBajaj Auto tender offerstock market news India

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Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally

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Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally

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Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally
Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally
Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally
Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally

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