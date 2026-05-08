Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Hits Snooze Again As Volatility Becomes The New Morning Routine; Nifty Below 24,200, Sensex In Red With 400 Pts

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Hits Snooze as Nifty Slips Below 24,200! The bazaar opened with a mild jitters on May 8, and let me tell you why, It is because the mixed global cues kept investors guessing and benchmark indices under pressure. The Sensex tumbled 453 points to 77,391.51, while the Nifty slipped below the 24,200 mark, making traders clutch their coffee cups a little tighter. Still, the market wasn’t entirely loomy-gloomy, over 1,250 stocks advanced, showing pockets of optimism beneath the red screen. Tata Consumer, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra brought some early sparkle, while heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Coal India weighed down sentiment in the morning session.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (8 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening

Sensex: 77,631.94, down 212.59 points (0.27%)

77,631.94, down 212.59 points (0.27%) Nifty 50: 24,233.65, down 93.00 points (0.38%)

Indian equity markets closed lower with both Sensex and Nifty declining amid cautious investor sentiment, profit booking, and weak sectoral performance, reflecting subdued market momentum and uncertainty in broader trading activity.

Stock Market Opening Bell. Sensex: 77,440.04, down 404.48 points (0.53%)

77,440.04, down 404.48 points (0.53%) Nifty 50: 24,216.80, down 109.85 points (0.45%) Indian equity markets closed lower as investors remained cautious amid persistent volatility, weak global cues, and sectoral pressure. Selling in heavyweight stocks dragged benchmarks lower despite selective buying in broader markets. Top Losers (Nifty): Tata Consumer Asian Paints Bharat Electronics Tech Mahindra Wipro

Top Gainers (Nifty): Tata Consumer Asian Paints Bharat Electronics Tech Mahindra Wipro

Indian markets opened lower on mixed global signals, with Sensex and Nifty declining amid weak breadth. IT stocks showed resilience, while auto, metal, and pharma stocks dragged indices in early trade.

Stocks To Watch Today

Lenskart

Birdseye View Holding

TR Capital Mauritius

ABG Capital

Kariba Holdings

Alpha Wave

Western Ministil Limited

Micron Calcite Private Limited

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited

Ocean Sparkle Limited

Adani Group

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Titan, Dabur, Swiggy, BSE Among Shares Likely To Be In Focus On May 8….

Stock Market On Thursday

Midcaps Shine as Sensex, Nifty End Flat in Choppy Trade: Indian equity markets were upbeat yet cautious on Thursday, settling just about flat after a volatile session as hopes of a potential US-Iran peace deal kept sentiment from turning worse. Sensex fell 114 points to 77,844.52, while Nifty remained above the 24,326 mark after big intraday swings. The markets lacked pace on benchmark indices as midcaps and smallcaps stole the show and edged up 1.1% and 0.9% respectively. Auto and metal stocks led the gains, while FMCG and IT counters were under pressure. HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto and M&M were top gainers.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)