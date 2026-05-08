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Home > Business News > BSE Shares Slip Despite Strong Q4 — What Investors Should Know Before Buying Or Selling India’s Oldest Stock Exchange

BSE Shares Slip Despite Strong Q4 — What Investors Should Know Before Buying Or Selling India’s Oldest Stock Exchange

BSE shares slipped despite strong Q4FY26 earnings and a ₹10 dividend announcement. Here’s what investors should know about profit booking, derivatives growth and the outlook for India’s oldest stock exchange.

BSE Limited shares slipped nearly 2% despite reporting strong Q4 earnings and announcing a ₹10 dividend for shareholders. (Image: Reuters)
BSE Limited shares slipped nearly 2% despite reporting strong Q4 earnings and announcing a ₹10 dividend for shareholders. (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 11:24 IST

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BSE Shares Slip Despite Strong Q4 — What Investors Should Know Before Buying Or Selling India’s Oldest Stock Exchange

Strong Earnings, Weak Stock? BSE Shares Slip As Investors Book Profits After Massive Rally: Strong earnings usually boost sentiment about a stock. The market’s reaction on Friday was a little different for BSE Limited.

The country’s oldest stock exchange’s shares fell in early trade despite the company declaring a dividend for shareholders and reporting a sharp surge in quarterly profit. The counter had slipped to ₹3,894 at about 10:51 IST, down ₹69.60 or 1.76% from the previous closing of ₹3,963.60.

The counter, which opened flat, touched an intraday high of ₹3,994 and later slipped to ₹3,832.30 in volatile trade. It may be interpreted as the investors cashing in their profits post the recent rally in the counter.

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BSE posts strong Q4 earnings

After market hours on May 7, BSE came out with a healthy set of numbers for the January-March quarter. Consolidated net profit zoomed 61% to ₹795 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26) from ₹494 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q4FY25). Total revenues grew 85% year-on-year to ₹1,564 crore during Q4 FY26, up from ₹847 crore in Q4 FY25. An increase in volumes of derivative trading and a rise in mutual fund distribution business contributed to robust revenue growth. Full-year consolidated net profit of BSE for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26), soared 88% to ₹2,487 crore from ₹1,322 crore during FY25.

The earnings growth is driven by greater participation in India’s capital markets and increased activity across trading and investment platforms.

BSE Ltd announces a ₹10 dividend for shareholders

The BSE Ltd board also announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share for FY26.

The company has fixed the record date at July 10, 2026, to identify the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout. The exchange said the payment would be made on or before September 17, 2026.

The derivatives segment continues to provide growth

BSE’s earnings growth continues to be supported by the strong performance of its derivatives segment.

The average daily national turnover in equity derivatives on the exchange increased to ₹245 trillion in Q4FY26. This is against ₹210 trillion in the previous quarter and ₹112 trillion in the year-ago period, reflecting the sharp rise in options and futures trading volumes.

Its equity cash business also remained stable, with average daily turnover improving to ₹79,500 million in FY26 from ₹77,666 million in FY25.

BSE StAR MF business grows well

BSE’s mutual fund distribution platform, BSE StAR MF, also continued to scale up rapidly. The mutual fund business posted a 24% year-on-year jump in revenue to ₹285 crore in FY26 against ₹231 crore in the previous year.

The platform had, by the end of FY26,

83,280 dealers
281 million investors enrolled
15,268 plans to pick from
Operating in 721 cities

During the year, the company also enhanced its financial distribution ecosystem through an agreement with the Department of Post for the distribution of mutual funds.

Apart from this, BSE also launched new initiatives like BSE StAR NPS and BSE Focused IT Derivatives, thus widening its product basket beyond traditional exchange operations.

Why are BSE shares down despite strong numbers?

Despite the strong earnings, however, market participants appear cautious given the stock’s massive rally over the past year. Profit booking, valuation worries and broader market volatility could be affecting sentiment in the near term, say analysts.

But the company’s earnings performance underlines the fact that rising retail participation, derivatives trading and digital investment platforms are continuing to change the capital market ecosystem in India.

Also Read: Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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BSE Shares Slip Despite Strong Q4 — What Investors Should Know Before Buying Or Selling India’s Oldest Stock Exchange
BSE Shares Slip Despite Strong Q4 — What Investors Should Know Before Buying Or Selling India’s Oldest Stock Exchange
BSE Shares Slip Despite Strong Q4 — What Investors Should Know Before Buying Or Selling India’s Oldest Stock Exchange
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