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Home > Business News > Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

Lenskart Share Price: saw sharp volatility due to block deals and IPO lock-in expiry concerns, falling initially before rebounding strongly intraday as investors balanced supply fears with long-term growth optimism.

Lenskart Share Price
Lenskart Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 10:12 IST

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Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

Early Dip, Quick Bounce: Lenskart Share Price Swings from Block Deal Jitters to Intraday Recovery- It’s a mad, mad, mad morning at Lenskart. Lenskart stock fell over 2% early on Friday after a large block deal in over 6% equity rattled investors and sent it near ₹477, as fears over supply took the wheel. But just as traders expected a larger impact, the stock showed a pre-market panic, then woke up with a bang. By 9:55 AM, it rallied to ₹496.45, up ₹8.70 (1.78%), as buyers weren’t about to stay silent. To sum it up, it was typical Dalal Street behavior-panic first, then a quick reality check as bargain hunters surveyed the situation and tried to calm the ride.

What Are The Key Reasons Behind The Lenskart Share Price Rollercoster? 

IPO Lock-in Expiry Triggers Market Jitters

  • Lenskart’s six-month IPO lock-in period expired, unlocking a large chunk of shares for trading
  • Around 104.7 crore shares worth over ₹51,000 crore became eligible for sale
  • Raised concerns about increased supply pressure in the secondary market

Block Deal Details

  • 11.22 crore shares (6.46% equity) traded in block deals
  • Deal value stood at nearly ₹5,315.6 crore
  • Executed at ₹473.4 per share, at a discount to the previous closing price
  • Indicated institutional investors reshuffling their holdings

Lenskart Share Price Jitters And Supply Fears Spook Traders, But Story Still Intact

Lenskart’s recent tantrum is surely not broken business model story; it’s a supply-side scare, analysts say. When the IPO lock-in expired, unlocking a huge number of shares, investors craned their necks, panicking about excess supply. But zoom out, and the story is still strong, amid rising interest in new-age consumer and retail tech, Lenskart remains in focus. The stock continues to trade above its IPO price of ₹402, reminding traders that sometimes short-term panic does not dictate the long-term story on Dalal Street.

Lenskart At A Glance

Parameter Value
5-day decline 7%
Early trade drop 2%+
Morning price (approx) ₹477
9:55 AM price ₹496.45
Intraday change +₹8.70
Intraday gain 1.78%
Block deal stake 6%+ equity

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Hits Snooze Again As Volatility Becomes The New Morning Routine; Nifty Below 24,200, Sensex In Red With 400 Pts

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Tags: block deal Lenskartconsumer tech stocksDalal StreetIntraday RecoveryIPO lock-in expiryLenskart share priceLenskart stockLenskart volatilitymarket news IndiaRetail Stocks Indiashare price movementstock market today

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Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

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Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street
Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street
Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street
Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

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