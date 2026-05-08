Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

Early Dip, Quick Bounce: Lenskart Share Price Swings from Block Deal Jitters to Intraday Recovery- It’s a mad, mad, mad morning at Lenskart. Lenskart stock fell over 2% early on Friday after a large block deal in over 6% equity rattled investors and sent it near ₹477, as fears over supply took the wheel. But just as traders expected a larger impact, the stock showed a pre-market panic, then woke up with a bang. By 9:55 AM, it rallied to ₹496.45, up ₹8.70 (1.78%), as buyers weren’t about to stay silent. To sum it up, it was typical Dalal Street behavior-panic first, then a quick reality check as bargain hunters surveyed the situation and tried to calm the ride.
What Are The Key Reasons Behind The Lenskart Share Price Rollercoster?
IPO Lock-in Expiry Triggers Market Jitters
- Lenskart’s six-month IPO lock-in period expired, unlocking a large chunk of shares for trading
- Around 104.7 crore shares worth over ₹51,000 crore became eligible for sale
- Raised concerns about increased supply pressure in the secondary market
Block Deal Details
- 11.22 crore shares (6.46% equity) traded in block deals
- Deal value stood at nearly ₹5,315.6 crore
- Executed at ₹473.4 per share, at a discount to the previous closing price
- Indicated institutional investors reshuffling their holdings
Lenskart Share Price Jitters And Supply Fears Spook Traders, But Story Still Intact
Lenskart’s recent tantrum is surely not broken business model story; it’s a supply-side scare, analysts say. When the IPO lock-in expired, unlocking a huge number of shares, investors craned their necks, panicking about excess supply. But zoom out, and the story is still strong, amid rising interest in new-age consumer and retail tech, Lenskart remains in focus. The stock continues to trade above its IPO price of ₹402, reminding traders that sometimes short-term panic does not dictate the long-term story on Dalal Street.
Lenskart At A Glance
|Parameter
|Value
|5-day decline
|7%
|Early trade drop
|2%+
|Morning price (approx)
|₹477
|9:55 AM price
|₹496.45
|Intraday change
|+₹8.70
|Intraday gain
|1.78%
|Block deal stake
|6%+ equity
Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Hits Snooze Again As Volatility Becomes The New Morning Routine; Nifty Below 24,200, Sensex In Red With 400 Pts
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.