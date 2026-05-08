Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

Early Dip, Quick Bounce: Lenskart Share Price Swings from Block Deal Jitters to Intraday Recovery- It’s a mad, mad, mad morning at Lenskart. Lenskart stock fell over 2% early on Friday after a large block deal in over 6% equity rattled investors and sent it near ₹477, as fears over supply took the wheel. But just as traders expected a larger impact, the stock showed a pre-market panic, then woke up with a bang. By 9:55 AM, it rallied to ₹496.45, up ₹8.70 (1.78%), as buyers weren’t about to stay silent. To sum it up, it was typical Dalal Street behavior-panic first, then a quick reality check as bargain hunters surveyed the situation and tried to calm the ride.

What Are The Key Reasons Behind The Lenskart Share Price Rollercoster?

IPO Lock-in Expiry Triggers Market Jitters

Lenskart’s six-month IPO lock-in period expired, unlocking a large chunk of shares for trading

Around 104.7 crore shares worth over ₹51,000 crore became eligible for sale

Raised concerns about increased supply pressure in the secondary market

Block Deal Details

11.22 crore shares (6.46% equity) traded in block deals

Deal value stood at nearly ₹5,315.6 crore

Executed at ₹473.4 per share, at a discount to the previous closing price

Indicated institutional investors reshuffling their holdings

Lenskart Share Price Jitters And Supply Fears Spook Traders, But Story Still Intact

Lenskart’s recent tantrum is surely not broken business model story; it’s a supply-side scare, analysts say. When the IPO lock-in expired, unlocking a huge number of shares, investors craned their necks, panicking about excess supply. But zoom out, and the story is still strong, amid rising interest in new-age consumer and retail tech, Lenskart remains in focus. The stock continues to trade above its IPO price of ₹402, reminding traders that sometimes short-term panic does not dictate the long-term story on Dalal Street.

Lenskart At A Glance

Parameter Value 5-day decline 7% Early trade drop 2%+ Morning price (approx) ₹477 9:55 AM price ₹496.45 Intraday change +₹8.70 Intraday gain 1.78% Block deal stake 6%+ equity

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