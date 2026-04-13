Bank Holiday Today: Bank Open or Closed Today on April 13th 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

Bank Holiday Today: If you are planning to visit the bank today, it’s important to check whether banks are open or closed on April 13th 2026. Bank holidays in India are decided based on national, regional and state-specific events, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Therefore, it’s crucial to be aware of the days. If you’re planning to complete any important bank-related tasks this week, such as check clearance, drafting, or updating your KYC. banks will be closed for four various parts of the country between April 13th and April 19th 2026.

Banks Open Today on April 13th 2026?

Banks are open in most parts of the country today, April 13th. However, the holidays begin tomorrow. Therefore, if you have any urgent work to do, it would be wise to complete it today.

Why Banks Are Closed on April 14th 2026?

Banks are going to remain closed on Tuesday, April 14 in most of the states on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahabishab Sankranti, Biju, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi.

Banks are going to remain closed on Tuesday, April 14 in most of the states on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Apart from this, banks are also going to remain closed on account of Mahabishab Sankranti, Biju, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi.

RBI Calendar List for April 2026

Date Day Occasion/Festival Banks Closed In April 13 Monday First working day of the week Banks open across India April 14 Tuesday Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, Baisakhi Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and most major cities April 15 Wednesday Pohela Boishakh, Himachal Day, Vishu West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and several Northeastern states April 16 Thursday Bohag Bihu Assam and cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram April 17 Friday Fifth working day of the week Banks open across India April 18 Saturday Third Saturday of the month Banks open across India April 19 Sunday Weekly holiday Banks closed across India

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai