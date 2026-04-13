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Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Today: Bank Open or Closed Today on April 13th 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

Bank Holiday Today: Bank Open or Closed Today on April 13th 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

Bank Holiday Today: If you are planning to visit the bank today, it’s important to check whether banks are open or closed on April 13th 2026. Banks are open in most parts of the country today, April 13th. However, the holidays begin tomorrow. Therefore, if you have any urgent work to do, it would be wise to complete it today.

Bank Open or Closed Today on April 13th 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List. Photo: AI
Bank Open or Closed Today on April 13th 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 13, 2026 12:03:25 IST

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Bank Holiday Today: Bank Open or Closed Today on April 13th 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

Bank Holiday Today: If you are planning to visit the bank today, it’s important to check whether banks are open or closed on April 13th 2026. Bank holidays in India are decided based on national, regional and state-specific events, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Therefore, it’s crucial to be aware of the days. If you’re planning to complete any important bank-related tasks this week, such as check clearance, drafting, or updating your KYC. banks will be closed for four various parts of the country between April 13th and April 19th 2026. 

Banks Open Today on April 13th 2026?

 Banks are open in most parts of the country today, April 13th. However, the holidays begin tomorrow. Therefore, if you have any urgent work to do, it would be wise to complete it today. 

Why Banks Are Closed on April 14th 2026? 

Banks are going to remain closed on Tuesday, April 14 in most of the states on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahabishab Sankranti, Biju, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi. 

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Banks are going to remain closed on Tuesday, April 14 in most of the states on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Apart from this, banks are also going to remain closed on account of Mahabishab Sankranti, Biju, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi. 

RBI Calendar List for April 2026 

Date

Day

Occasion/Festival

Banks Closed In

April 13

Monday

First working day of the week

Banks open across India

April 14

Tuesday

Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, Baisakhi

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and most major cities

April 15

Wednesday

Pohela Boishakh, Himachal Day, Vishu

West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and several Northeastern states

April 16

Thursday

Bohag Bihu

Assam and cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

April 17

Friday

Fifth working day of the week

Banks open across India

April 18

Saturday

Third Saturday of the month

Banks open across India

April 19

Sunday

Weekly holiday

Banks closed across India

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai 

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Bank Holiday Today: Bank Open or Closed Today on April 13th 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List
Bank Holiday Today: Bank Open or Closed Today on April 13th 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List
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