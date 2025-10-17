LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports

Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports

Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 09:53:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports

(Reuters) -Banks including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are in talks with the U.S. Treasury to provide up to $20 billion in loans to Argentina, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday had said that the department was working with banks and investment funds to create a $20 billion facility to invest in the South American country's sovereign debt. Bessent said that the facility would sit alongside a new $20 billion U.S. currency swap line for Argentina, providing a total of $40 billion in support for Latin America's third-largest economy. Citi sold Argentine pesos to the U.S. Federal Reserve as part of the Treasury's program, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Bloomberg was the first to report on Citi's involvement. BofA, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Citi declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the Semafor report. Argentina also had no comment. Citi did not respond to a request for comment on selling pesos to the Fed. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. would not "waste our time" with Argentina if President Javier Milei's party loses in parliamentary elections on October 26. But Bessent clarified that the U.S. would continue to support Argentina financially as long as Milei's government pursues "good policies," regardless of the election outcome. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City and Tatiana Bautzer in New York; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

India already cutting Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official says

BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

Dollar set for weekly slide as trade, shutdown concerns weigh

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Automaker group warns Nexperia chip supply issue could quickly disrupt US production

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX <.HSTECH> DOWN MORE THAN 3%

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Makes Big Statement Against India, Says It Could ‘Play Dirty’, Claims Islamabad Ready For Two-Front War Against…

WATCH: BCCI’s ‘RO KO’ Video Goes Viral, Fans Rush To Be Near Virat Kohli

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 17-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

UPDATE 12-NHL Standings

INDIA BONDS-India bond bulls try breach of 6.48% but debt supply saps mood

UPDATE 1-UK's ASOS pursued by German tax authorities for unpaid customs duties, FT reports

Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports

Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know

Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports
Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports
Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports
Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports
QUICK LINKS